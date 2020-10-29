During their regular bi-monthly meeting Monday evening, Oct. 26, Elba City Council members decided to go with a proposal from the Alabama Department of Transportation [ALDOT] to remove the traffic light at the Alabama Highway 189 and Alabama Highway 87 intersection in downtown Elba and instead make that intersection a 3-way stop. This intersection is referred locally by many as the “Y” at Burger King in downtown Elba. The council had two proposals on the issue. ALDOT proposed the 3-way stop, and the city’s engineer with Southern Engineering Solutions had looked at the intersection and proposed a 1-way stop coming off of Hwy. 87 into the downtown area. Mayor Mickey Murdock said the city’s engineer, DeAnn Grantham, said she would agree to either proposal after ALDOT submitted its request to the city. The council had briefly discussed this matter at its previous meeting, but decided to table the issue to all council members more time to review the intersection, and the council also asked Police Chief Leslie Hussey to study the intersection and come back with an opinion from his department on which proposal he thought would work best. During Monday night’s meeting, Hussey said his recommendation would be to go with the 1-way stop with the stop sign needing to be on Hwy. 87 as it comes into the downtown area and intersects Hwy 189. This proposal called for no stop signs on Hwy. 189 in either direction, therefore, not impeding traffic on that road. Chief Hussey added that he would also propose maybe adding some rumble strips on Hwy 189 near the intersection, rather than have stop signs, to slow the traffic down a bit due to the intersecting traffic off Hwy. 87. The proposal from ALDOT called for stop signs at Hwy. 87 where it intersects Hwy. 189 coming into the downtown area, as well as, stop signs on Hwy. 189 in both directions at this intersection. The traffic going out of Elba on Hwy 87 [at the Y] would remain unimpeded and keep flowing without stopping just as it does now. Council members discussed this issue for several minutes noting various issues they could foresee with either proposal; however, council member Maddox made a motion to go with the ALDOT proposal for the 3-way stop. His motion received a second from council member Jane Brunson. Council member Gappa Wise asked if the city could change this to a 1-way stop in the future if it is later realized the 3-way stop was not the best solution. Mayor Murdock said that since the state would be turning this intersection over to the city for maintenance soon that the city could indeed come back and make the change if they deem it necessary. Council member Johnathon Lockett said he worries the 3-way stop would cause a lot of traffic backup in the area of Burger King as this area already gets congested at time with road traffic and customers trying to go to and leave the Burger King and Monterrey’s restaurants. He indicated he was more inclined to go with the 1-way stop proposal. The motion to go with ALDOT’s 3-way stop passed with all voting in favor except council member Lockett. Also, during the meeting, assistant city clerk Pat Boothe gave an update on the FEMA flood buyout project ongoing in the city. She said there remained one house to demolish from the first group of buyouts, and it was anticipated that demo would be this week. Boothe said closings would take place on eight homes in the second batch of buyouts this Friday, Oct. 30th. The city is considering hiring a contractor to demo these eight homes being closed on Friday to allow city crews time to catch up on various other projects. Boothe said the city would have to bid the demolition projects, and the bids would be a per square foot cost with or without asbestos. Also, she said once a contractor is approved through bid, that contractor could remain on standby should the city need them for future demolitions with the FEMA buyout project. With Monday’s meeting being his last official meeting at the helm, Mayor Mickey Murdock thanked the city council for its respect and support for him during his time as Mayor of Elba. “I think we’ve accomplished a lot, but there is still plenty left for Tom [Maddox] and his council to do,” Murdock said. “I have enjoyed being mayor, and I hope I’ve done a decent job for the city. I do think we’ve gotten the city into better shape overall.” Maddox, the mayor-elect, said the council appreciates Murdock too. He added, “I’ve got your phone number and will be calling.” A swearing-in ceremony for the new mayor and council will be Monday, Nov. 2, at 9 a.m. at Elba City Hall. This will immediately be followed by an organizational meeting for the new administration.
Elba City Council approves request from ALDOT to change one downtown intersection to 3-way stop
- Linda Hodge
Linda Hodge
Editor
