The Elba City Council approved a resolution Monday night, Nov. 29, during its regular bi-monthly meeting for street resurfacing work around the square in downtown Elba.
Utilizing Rebuild Alabama Gas Tax funds for the project, the city approved a proposal from Wiregrass Construction Company in the amount of $49,950 for the work. The project includes resurfacing of Simmons Street from Factory Avenue to Court Avenue; Court Avenue from Simmons Street to Davis Street; and Factory Avenue from Simmons Street to Davis Street.
Mayor Tom Maddox noted that the project cost was below the $50,000 public works threshold, which allowed the project to be let rather than it having to be advertised and sealed bids opened for awarding.
It was further noted by the mayor and City Clerk Sally Bane that Wiregrass Construction already was in Elba working on resurfacing projects on roads involved in other ongoing projects, and that made way for a better proposed price for this particular project approved Monday night by the council.
Once all the resurfacing projects are completed, including a resurfacing project by the state department of transportation on Davis Street, the entire downtown square area will have new road resurfacing.
Mayor Maddox said officials with Wiregrass Construction said they felt the resurfacing of the project approved by the council at Monday night’s meeting could be completed before Elba’s Christmas Parade set for Monday night, Dec. 6th.
The mayor encouraged motorists to use caution when traveling in the areas of the city undergoing street resurfacing.
