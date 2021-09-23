Story Update: As of [today] Thursday afternoon, Sept. 23, Elba City Clerk Sally Bane has confirmed that Leslie Hussey submitted his resignation as Chief of Police of the Elba Police Department, effective today. The Elba City Council is expected to name an interim chief during its Monday, Sept. 27, council meeting. Until that time, Lt. Russ Young is the point of contact for the Elba Police Department.
-----------------------------
In a special meeting called Monday, Sept. 20, at 12:30 p.m., the Elba City Council voted to approve a settlement agreement with Police Chief Leslie Hussey, if the chief resigns his position as Chief of Police in Elba.
The meeting took just over 3 minutes from start to finish. No specific details were provided in the meeting as to what led to the settlement agreement.
“The only thing on the agenda is the settlement agreement,” Maddox said. “We have talked about the chief and his resignation. He has agreed if we will compensate him with half of his sick leave and his vacation time in one check that he will submit his resignation to the council.”
Council member Jane Brunson made a motion to approve the settlement agreement. Council member A R Williams provided a second to the motion.
The mayor asked if there was any discussion. Council member Gappa Wise asked for the terms to be repeated, and city clerk Sally Bane said it included payment for half of the chief’s sick leave and all his vacation time.
There was no further discussion in the open meeting nor was an executive session called to discuss the matter. All council members and the mayor voted in favor of the motion.
After the vote, Mayor Maddox said he did have a letter written to him and any of the council members that wanted to read it from one of the dispatchers at the police department. He did not share anything from the letter, only told council members they could read it at any time if they so desired.
A motion was made to adjourn. After voting to adjourn, the council returned to a work session it had begun prior to the special meeting – the work session was to discuss details of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.
Board attorney Bart Boothe was not at the council meeting, and the city clerk posed a question to him [for the council] via telephone regarding the next steps if Hussey did submit his resignation.
“I know there will be a lot of talk. I know there is a lot of support for the chief,” Mayor Maddox said after the group returned to the work session. “I am not planning to go into any of the details with people after the chief resigns. I don’t see any reason to say anything negative about him in public.”
The mayor told council members they would obviously be asked a lot of questions, but his position was to not say anything that would reflect negatively on anyone.
After hearing back via telephone from the city attorney, city clerk Bane said Boothe had said he was going to contact Chief Hussey’s lawyer and let him know the council did approve the settlement agreement.
She said Boothe and Hussey’s lawyer would work on the settlement wording. Bane said Boothe wanted to remind council members that until Hussey turned in a resignation, he would still be Chief of Police in Elba.
Bane added that Boothe said he would research what the immediate steps to take would be for the council if [and when] the chief does turn in his resignation.
The next regular meeting for the Elba City Council is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27, at 5:30 p.m. at Elba City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.