After tabling the matter during the Sept. 12th council meeting, the Elba City Council voted Monday night, Sept. 26, to award a construction bid for culvert repair projects on Putnam Street and Woodland Drive.
The bid was awarded to S A Graham Company Inc. Total bid price was $424,615, and the resolution to award the bid was passed with no opposition. ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] funds will be designated to cover the cost of these repairs.
Putnam Street was a topic of concern for the council Monday night as they discussed “what to do” scenarios this week with Hurricane Ian potentially slated to bring rain to the area later in the week into the weekend.
Project engineer DeAnn Grantham recommended the city have its street department employees try to get the currently damaged culvert cleaned out enough to allow for some water drainage. She said any drainage that could be accomplished ahead of the storm would be beneficial.
Also, during the meeting, the council addressed the issue of renovations for the proposed site for the Elba Chamber of Commerce office. The Chamber office has been at a temporary location for a little more than a year now following a fire that destroyed the former location.
The ‘old dime store’ building on the Davis Street side of the courthouse square is the proposed site for the new office, but that building needs renovating. City officials were told if they chose to renovate the entire building at once, an architect would have to be hired to sign off on the building design due to the square footage being more than 2,500 sq. ft.; however, if the decision was made to only renovate one side of the building at this time to house the Chamber office, then an architect would not have to be hired. The city could come back at a later date and renovate the other half of the building, which it hopes to appeal to a retail business.
Council members voted to only renovate half the building at this time for the Chamber office. After approving a motion to move forward with that, a bid package will be put together and sent out for contractors to bid on the renovations project.
The council voted to appoint Beverly McCall to take Betty Hicks seat on the Elba Library Board.
Also, a motion was passed to continue to operate under the current Fiscal Year 2022 budget [which ends Sept. 30th] until a new budget for Fiscal Year 2023 is passed. The council will have a budget workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 5:30 p.m.
The next Elba City Council meeting will be Monday, Oct. 10, at 5:30 p.m.
