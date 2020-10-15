The Elba City Council met Monday night, Oct. 12, for the first of two monthly meetings held each month, and the first order of business was a public hearing on a request from Monterrey’s Café Grille to obtain an alcohol license. No citizen was in attendance to speak on the matter at the public hearing, and city clerk Sally Bane confirmed the owner had completed all paperwork necessary to receive a yay or nay from the council on the matter. The public hearing was adjourned, and the council immediately convened the council meeting, during which council members voted to approve an alcohol license for Monterrey’s Café Grille LLC. The motion to approve was made by council member Jane Brunson with a second from council member Gappa Wise. There were no opposing votes. The council canvassed the municipal runoff election results from the Oct. 6th mayoral election, and then approved a resolution stating that Tom Maddox received a majority of the votes cast for the office of mayor. The resolution further stated that Maddox was declared as duly elected to the office of mayor for the term beginning the first Monday in November 2020. Of 634 total votes [in person and absentee] Maddox received 339, and his challenger Tim Johnson received 295 votes. During her report to the council, assistant city clerk Pat Boothe said the interim street superintendent had turned in his two-week notice to the city. Therefore, she said the city would be advertising for a new full-time street superintendent [there is an advertisement for this job on Page 6 of today’s paper]. The council approved the payment of bills totaling $210,037.70 for the month. This was approved after Mayor Mickey Murdock spent several minutes reviewing the bills and explaining several ‘stand outs’ to council members. Upon request of the city’s airport authority board, the council approved a resolution to apply for federal and state matching funds for an airport improvement project for the Carl Folsom Field Airport during Fiscal Year 2021. The project scope, according to information provided to council members, would involve taxilane rehabilitation and construction. According to engineers for the project, the taxilanes immediately adjacent to the north taxilanes at the airport have deteriorated to the point they are a constant issue. Therefore, airport officials would like to rehabilitate/mill and overlay the existing taxilane pavement to prevent further issues and damage to aircraft. Also, following the recent completion of the south t-hanger, the airport would like to construct an additional taxilane in this area to facilitate the construction of another t-hanger and another box hanger. This, according to airport officials, would promote future growth of the airport. Following a brief discussion on the matter, council member Brunson said the bottom line was the member of the airport authority manage it well, and they have the money [local funds] to do this project if approved for the matching federal and state funds. She made a motion to approve the resolution to allow application for the funds, and council member Wise seconded the motion. It passed with no opposition. Before adjourning the meeting, the council discussed an intersection realignment proposal for the highways 189 and 87 intersection in downtown [often referred to locally as the ‘Y’ at Burger King and The Grantham Agency]. The council had a proposal from the state highway department to make this a 3-way stop intersection, and it also had a proposal from the city engineer on the intersection for a one-way stop coming into Elba on Hwy 87 [Troy Road]. The council chose to table this discussion until the next meeting to give officials more time to investigate and think on what they think would be the best solution for the intersection. The city council and water and electric board have a joint work session planned for Oct. 19th to discuss the Fiscal Year 2021 budgets. The next council meeting is set for Oct. 26th at 5:30 p.m.
Elba City Council certifies vote canvass from Oct. 6th mayoral runoff election
Linda Hodge
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Elba mayor announces Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. as neighborhood trick-or-treating time this year
- Elba City Council certifies vote canvass from Oct. 6th mayoral runoff election
- Worley-Wilson wedding plans announced for December 2020
- Elba Tigers face Ariton in ‘must win’ region clash Friday night, Oct. 16th
- Public Hearing Concerning Vacation of a Portion of Coffee County Road 411
- Notice of Election - State of Alabama; County of Coffee
- Notice of Publication - In The Matter of Siburline Modlin
- Notice from McClain Contracting Company
Most Popular
Articles
- Worley-Wilson wedding plans announced for December 2020
- Elba mayor announces Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. as neighborhood trick-or-treating time this year
- Elba Tigers face Ariton in ‘must win’ region clash Friday night, Oct. 16th
- Public Hearing Concerning Vacation of a Portion of Coffee County Road 411
- Elba chooses next mayor
- Madalyn Miller
- Melissa Stricklin Busby
- Charles M Hodge
- Brainstorms for 10/8/2020
- McCollough-Shelley engagement announced for December nuptials
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.