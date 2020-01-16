The Elba City Council received updates Monday evening, Jan. 13, on several ongoing and soon-to-start improvement projects within the city during the council’s regular bi-monthly meeting. Regarding the Elba Sewer Improvements project, assistant city clerk Pat Boothe said plans and specifications are with USDA Rural Development for review and approval. She said project engineers anticipate Rural Development comments and incorporation into the final documents with the engineer’s internal review comments by the end of February. The next step would be to let the project for bid in March with bid opening to follow in April. “Construction is currently setup for 11 months,” Boothe said. “If the Notice to Proceed is issued in May, construction should be finishing up in April 2021.” CDG Engineers and Associates is the engineering firm handling the sewer project for Elba. Southern Engineering Solutions has five projects in the works for the City of Elba, and Boothe provided an update on each of these based on information she had obtained from DeAnn Grantham, project engineer. Boothe said the Hawkins Williams Resurfacing project is complete with final inspection held earlier this month on Jan. 6th. The Downtown Restoration project also is nearing completion. Boothe said the awning contractor could finish up his part as early as this week, if weather allows. Once the awning work is completed, she said the painting contractor would return to complete touch up and cleanup work on that project. The Elba Theatre project should show signs of progress at the start of February. Boothe said the roof system is expected to be delivered on Jan. 31st to allow work to begin that following Monday. She said this work is anticipated to be completed in April. The Hawkins Williams LWCF [Land and Water Conservation Fund] Project is waiting on a quote in budge from a contractor, according to Boothe. She said a contractor had been located willing to take on this project, and the quote is anticipated this week to be approved at the next council meeting. Finally, Boothe said the USDA Water Improvements project is moving forward as well. She said engineers are working on specifications for water meter contract. Also, the engineers met with ALDOT last week to discuss water main replacement and timing for the resurfacing of E. Davis Street and Hickman Ave. Boothe said the plan is to replace the water mains prior to ALDOT letting their project in April/May. Council members had no questions regarding these projects but thanked Boothe for keeping them up-to-date on the status of these improvement projects.
