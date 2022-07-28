The Elba City Council met Monday evening, July 25, and city clerk Sally Bane announced the city had received quit claim deeds for roads the state was turning over to the city following the completion of the U.S. Highway 84 project through Elba.
Bane said the deeds would be recorded with the courthouse this week changing ownership from the state to the city. In conjunction, she said a heavy vehicle truck route ordinance would be implemented.
The city passed the ordinance several months ago but held up on publishing it in the newspaper until after receiving the quit claim deeds from the city. That ordinance is published in this week’s edition of The Elba Clipper, thus making it effective with that publication. [The ordinance can be read in its entirety on Page 6 of today’s paper].
Upon questions from council members asking if the city had ‘signed off’ to accept the roads in their current conditions, Bane said city officials had learned through this process that the state can turn them over to the city whether the city accepts the conditions or not with no recourse.
Further, council person Jane Brunson asked about damages caused to the Pea River bridge when Davis Street and the bridge were repaved, and Bane said the state contends their crews did not cause those damages. Brunson said she disagreed but also accepted there wasn’t anything the city could really do at this point to force the state to fix the damages.
The city clerk also announced during Monday evening’s meeting that Scotty Sullivant had sent the city a letter indicated “due to the high prices of fuel and the cost of labor, along with the lack of qualified labor, it is no longer profitable for him to run the city’s recycling station.” She said Sullivant’s letter noted his last day of operation would be Sept. 25th.
“We hope to have some options for recycling to discuss at the Aug. 8th workshop,” Bane said.
The city clerk also introduced council members to the new assistant city clerk.
Bane said Falisa Cole, orginally from Elba, had accepted the position. She said Cole received her undergraduate degree in accounting after graduating from Elba High School.
“Falisa has years of accounting experience in the private sector,” Bane said. “She has worked in California, and most recently, in Georgia. She is picking up on our system very quickly, and we are grateful to have her as part of our team.”
The council approved several board appointments Monday evening, to include:
• Greg Corder – reappointed to the airport authority board through Aug. 2027
• Laurie Chapman – reappointed to the airport authority board through Aug. 2028
• Jason Holley – reappointed to the zoning board of adjustments through Aug. 2025
• Kenneth Strong – reappointed to the healthcare authority board through Nov. 2025; and
• Julie Holley was appointed to serve on the Elba Water and Electric Board, replacing Jake Cowen who recently resigned because he was moving out of the city limits.
Also, during the meeting, Mayor Tom Maddox said the Elba Healthcare medical office was slated to open Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 8 a.m.
