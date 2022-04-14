Elba City Council member declared an erosion issue on Putnam Street an emergency project Monday night, April 11, during its regular meeting.
The recommendation to declare the project an emergency came after a report from project engineer DeAnn Grantham, Southern Engineering Solutions, provided the city with a report that indicated the culvert on Putnam Street experienced failure during a recent rain event.
In a letter to Mayor Tom Maddox, Grantham said, “At this time there is severe erosion at the inlet of the pipe and the extend of the damage to the pipe cannot be determined due to the stormwater not being able to properly drain.”
She said the erosion could cause the roadway to collapse undermining the travel path. Further, she said several homes are nearby, and any road undermining would affect the structural integrity of those foundations.
“As this is a typical rainy time of the year any additional storm event will cause more damage creating an urgent critical need,” Grantham said. “This would cause more erosion as more rainfall occurs. We recommend hiring a contractor to excavate the blockage immediately and repair the damage.”
With the council’s approval Monday night to declare this an emergency situation, the process can begin immediately to get the damage repaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.