During the Elba City Council meeting held Monday evening, June 12, city clerk Sally Bane said construction crews are continuing to work on the Martin Luther King Drive water main replacement project.
“This project is running very smoothly, but traffic delays are still to be expected,” Bane said. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”
Once the water main replacement is complete, she said Martin Luther King Drive would be repaved.
Bane also noted that the Elba Parks and Recreation Department had been hosting the Dixie Youth Baseball district tournament for the 10U age group with games set to wrap up Monday night.
“I cannot thank our recreation team enough,” she said. “They have worked very hard on the fields. Multiple visitors have commented on how nice our facility is and how well-organized the tournament was for everyone.”
In other recreation news, Bane said the Elba 8U all-stars also completed in the district tournament for their age group in Geneva. She said this young group of athletes had represented Elba well and would be advancing to the state tournament later this month.
Also, Bane said that Elba and New Brockton had combined to form 8U and 10U girls softball Coffee County all-star teams. Those teams are set to begin tournament play this Thursday in Enterprise, Ala.
In other business, the council voted to approve monthly bills totaling $250,560.08. They also voted to reappoint Beverly McCall and Peggy Stroud to new terms on the Elba Cemetery Board.
The next Elba City Council meeting will be Monday evening, June 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Elba City Hall.
