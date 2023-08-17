City of Elba officials recently opened bids for the Elba Recreation Center renovations, and although two bids were received on the project, the council voted Monday night, Aug. 14, to reject all bids due to the overall cost of the bids.
Elba Mayor Tom Maddox said the project engineer checked all bids and recommended that all be rejected due to the high price of the bids received. He further noted the engineer recommended rebidding the project with a change in scope due.
During the discussion of the matter Monday night at the Elba City Council meeting, Maddox said the city has some $500,000 set aside for the rec center project, and both bids received during the recent bid opening were over $1 million.
Council members voted unanimously to rebid the contract for the recreation center renovations.
The rec center, located on Claxton Avenue, is currently vacated in anticipation of getting the needed renovations completed. The rec center staff is temporarily utilizing a city-owned building at 128 Court Street for their offices.
Also, during Monday night’s meeting, the council voted to award a drainage and road improvements project to the low bidder for the project. This is a CDBG-funded project.
The bid was awarded to Bullard Excavating Inc. in the amount of $500,375, contingent upon ADECA approval.
The work for this project will generally consist of: resurfacing and miscellaneous drainage improvements along Jones Street, Jackson Street, Thomas Street, Reynolds Street, and Lee Street.
