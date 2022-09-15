During its meeting Monday night, Sept. 13, the Elba City Council chose to table a vote on awarding a bid for a culvert repairs project to both Woodland Drive and Putnam Street.
Bids for the project were opened Friday, Sept. 9, and only one contractor submitted a bid for the project. The total cost submitted by S A Graham Company Inc to repair both roads was $424,615.
Project engineer DeAnn Grantham, with Southern Engineering Solutions, said she had reached out to five or six other contractors but none of them were interested in the project.
“Their workloads are full,” Grantham said. “It’s not surprising. I am seeing a lot of that with projects lately.”
She said many contractors indicated it would be Spring of next year before they could get to the project, which kept them from bidding on it at this time.
Also, Grantham said the bid submitted by S A Graham came in over her estimated budget for the project, but again, she said she was not surprised due to the continuing rise in material costs.
“Back in April, you all originally had this [Putnam Street] declared an emergency, and at that time we got a quote for around $80,000,” Grantham said. “Since then, there has been additional undermining of the pipes creating more work to repair the area.”
She said city leaders had a couple of options with the project. They could award the base bid with the additive alternative [the additive alternative would be a lining for the pipe] or they could negotiate with the contractor since there was only one bidder for the project.
She explained her reason for including the additive alternative in that she said she was 99 percent positive the contractor would see rust spots in the pipe that can be seen through once the area is cleaned out. She said the lining of the pipe would help to hold the structural integrity of the pipe.
As for negotiating with the contractor, Grantham said she already had reached out to the company, and she said the contractor does not think there is much in the bid that can be cut and still give the city a feasible, workable solution that he would feel good with as the contractor.
A third option that Grantham noted was to reject the bid and try to find another contractor that would do the work for a lesser amount than the bid received from S A Graham.
“If you are willing to wait until next spring…maybe,” Grantham said about the third option. “This contractor has said he is ready to go in next three weeks due to some downtime he has in between projects.”
Council member Gappa Wise said he had been comparing the submitted bid to a project completed previously on Simmons Street, and he said he could not understand why this project, a smaller one than the Simmons Street project, would be so much higher.
“This is not as big a project and we are paying more,” Wise commented to Grantham. “Do you think this is too high?
Grantham said the increase in the cost of products has gone up greatly on most everything – concrete, fuel, asphalt, rock, hauling, etc. She said everything has just gone up in price, and that is greatly affecting project bids.
While he said he can’t understand in his head why the cost of the project is so high, Wise added that he understands the engineer would know more about prices than the council.
“On the Simmons Street project we have four quotes. Were none of them interested in this project?” Wise asked.
Grantham said they were not. She said she also contacted the contractor that submitted the quote when the Putnam Street project was first declared an emergency, and he was not interested either.
Mayor Tom Maddox asked Grantham to give the council the downside of not doing Putnam at this time.
“It is going to get worse,” she answered. “Then, the cost to fix it is going to increase even more.”
Also, Grantham said there are water, sewer and gas lines going across Putnam. Eventually, she said the erosion could start undermining the utilities there, and if that happens, the project will get really expensive to fix at that point.
Council member Jane Brunson asked how long it is anticipated to take to complete the project for both Putnam and Woodland.
Grantham said, weather permitting, approximately 60 days. However, she reminded the council that this is hurricane season, and a big storm could slow the project down by weeks.
As more questions were asked as to why the project would be so expensive, Grantham said as much as she would like to be able to that she simply could not “make the prices.”
“Bottom line is we should have contracted for it several months ago,” Brunson said.
Grantham said she would glad to work in any direction the council asked her to go with the project, but she said her biggest concern with delaying is creating more erosion for each area making the issue larger.
Brunson made a motion to award the bid for the culvert repairs on Putnam Street and Woodland Drive to S A Graham so the matter could be discussed, she said. A second was provided by council member Johnathan Lockett.
Council member asked several more pricing questions and discussed having Grantham go back to the contractor to try and negotiate a better price.
Again, Grantham explained that the erosion had increased for both areas since they were first inspected, and that was adding to the increased costs for the project/
Lockett said his only concern was the roads/erosion getting worse if the council put the project off.
“I am not trying to pressure you, but if you continue to put Putnam off and it begins to undermine the utilities, you could increase this to a million-dollar project,” Grantham said. “If it keeps eroding, we don’t know what else will happen to undermine the area.”
Following the lengthy discussion, Brunson made another motion to table the original motion until the Sept. 26th council meeting to give Grantham more time to speak again with the contractor to see if she could negotiate a lower price.
Wise provided the second for the motion to table, and it passed by unanimous vote.
