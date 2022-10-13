During the Elba City Council meeting Monday evening, Oct. 10, council members approved a motion to end the FEMA flood buyout program of homes from the 2015 Christmas flood in Elba. The reason cited to end the buyout program was lack of funds to continue.
Code enforcement officer Bryson Dear reported that 41 structures had been purchased in the FEMA buyout project, and 40 of those structures had been demolished. He said the one that had not been destroyed yet had just recently been purchased.
“It has been a pretty substantial project,” Dear said. “In many cases demolition has cost us much more than anticipated.”
He added that higher demolition costs for many was due to asbestos in the structure.
City clerk Sally Bane added that to date Elba has expended $682,176.06 in local match funds on the FEMA buyout project. She said the overall cost of the project had been approximately $3.7 million.
Early on in the project, Dear said the homes being purchased and demolished with the project were those that received major damage and were owner-occupied. Now, however, he said the project is down to the homes that received only minor damages and were renter occupied.
Beyond the Tier 1 homes – the major damage, owner occupied homes – Dear said he feels the project has hurt the city more than anything because of the substantial costs and by abandoning homes that might could have been saved.
At this point in the project, Dear said he was not a fan of the FEMA buyout program, and recommended the city consider ending that project. He said he felt like he could better serve the city in utilizing code enforcement for structures rather than the buyout program.
After a lengthy discussion, council member Johnathan Lockett made a motion to end the FEMA flood buyout project from the 2015 flood. Council member Jane Brunson supplied a second to the motion, and it passed by unanimous consent.
