The Elba City Council voted Monday night, Sept. 12, during its regular meeting to give city employees a one-time increase utilizing American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA] funds.
Council members discussed the matter during a work session held prior to Monday night’s council meeting, and they were provided with a document showing the overall cost for two separate options – a $450 one-time increase or a $500 one-time increase. The overall figures quoted in the document were for City of Elba employees along with Elba Water and Electric employees, but the city council could only approve a one-time pay increase for the city employees. The Elba Water and Electric board members will have to discuss at their next meeting if they too want to approve a one-time raise for employees.
During the council meeting, a motion was approved to award a one-time pay increase in the amount of $500 to city employees. Employees would ‘take home’ a lesser amount after taxes and retirement deductions are subtracting from the $500.
The motion noted that ARPA funds would be utilized to cover the overall cost of these one-time payments.
After approving that motion, the council also made a motion to transfer enough monies from ARPA funds to the Elba Water and Electric Board to allow that entity to also provide a one-time pay increase to its employees if the board votes to do so at the Sept. 26th meeting.
Several city and water and electric employees were in attendance Monday night to hear the council’s decision on the matter, which also had briefly been discussed at a prior meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.