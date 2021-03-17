During the Elba City Council meeting held Monday, March 8, the council approved a request from the police department that officials are hoping will cut down on the amount of time police cars are in the shop for mechanical repair.
Mayor Tom Maddox said the 2013/2014 Dodge Chargers being used by the police department had been experiencing mechanical troubles since almost immediately after being purchased. Some of those vehicles recently had caused higher than normal repair bills from continued troubles.
Police chief Leslie Hussey said the department currently still has five Dodge Chargers, and all but one had been a problem mechanically at one point or another.
Recently, however, Hussey said the department was made aware of an opportunity to purchase seven older Ford Crown Victoria police vehicles from the Enterprise Police Department. He said these vehicles are mostly 2009 models, but they appear to be in better mechanical shape than the Chargers currently in use in Elba.
He said all but on the seven vehicles had less than 100,000, and most of them are 2009 models.
Hussey requested permission to purchase the seven Crown Victoria cars from Enterprise to replace the Dodge Chargers. He said the city had budgeted this year for the police department to purchase two new police vehicles; however, he said he could purchase these seven this year instead and have less than the cost of one new vehicle invested [that includes the purchase and painting of the vehicles, along with adding Elba’s decals and changing over the equipment for the cars].
“We would have less than $5,000 each in these cars,” Chief Hussey said. “I don’t see how we could go wrong. These are much more reliable [than the Chargers]. I feel it is the most economical and beneficial thing to do now in the situation we are currently in here.”
By purchasing the seven used Crown Victoria cars, Hussey said the police department would purchase no new cars this fiscal year. Instead, he said the department would plan to purchase three new cars next year with monies left over from this year’s budget plus monies to be budgeted next year. The department would begin replacing the Crown Victoria cars at that time.
Mayor Maddox made a motion with a second from council member Jane Brunson to move forward with the purchase of the seven Ford Crown Victoria police cars from Enterprise, pending a good report for the city mechanic with him agreeing the vehicles are in good mechanical shape. The motion passed with no opposition.
In other business presented by the police chief to the council, Hussey noted a dispatcher had quit and another officer had resigned. He said this would put the department down two officers as of March 18th.
