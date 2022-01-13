The next home for the Elba Chamber of Commerce office got a lot clearer this week following meetings of the Elba City Council and Elba Redevelopment Authority (ERA).
During its regular meeting Monday night, Jan. 10, the Elba City Council voted to ask the Elba Redevelopment Authority to transfer the deed of the property at 345 W Davis Street (old dime store building on the square) in Elba back to the City so that it could renovate the building creating office space in half of the property for the Elba Chamber of Commerce office.
Council members discussed this proposal at length during a work session prior to Monday night’s meeting, and council member Gappa Wise wanted there to be a stipulation somewhere indicating that ‘should the Chamber office be required to move from that building in the future, the city would still provide a space the same size or larger for the Chamber office.’ The discussion led to an agreement for that stipulation to be included in the services contract the city has with the chamber.
City attorney Bart Boothe said the current services contract needs renewing now, and it would be appropriate to include such a stipulation in the contract.
Under old business during the council meeting, Mayor Tom Maddox made a motion with a second from council member A R Williams that upon receipt of the ownership of the building at 345 W Davis Street from ERA to the City of Elba that the city would use fund from the insurance proceeds it received after the fire of the old Elba Chamber of Commerce building (that was located on Putnam Street) for renovations to 345 W Davis Street into two separate distinct spaces. The motion further stated that one half of the renovated building would be used as the new chamber office in accordance of the agreement for the city to provide office space for the Elba Chamber, and the other half of the building would be renovated to be utilized at retail space.
The motion passed by unanimous vote of the council.
The following morning, Tuesday, Jan. 11, the ERA members gathered for a meeting where that board approved the transfer of the deed of the property at 345 W Davis Street back to the city of Elba for the above mentioned renovations project.
Also, during Monday night’s meeting, the council voted to transfer the ownership deed of the property at 329 Putnam Street (where the old Elba Chamber of Commerce building was located prior to last year’s fire) to ERA to allow that board to negotiate the sale of the now vacant lot.
In transferring the lot to ERA, that board would see if it can market the lot by advertising it for sale. The city already had received one proposal to purchase the lot and create Airbnb rentals on it.
Council member Williams made the motion to proceed with this transfer. His motion received a second from council member Johnathan Lockett, and it passed by unanimous vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.