The Elba City Council tackled several different topics Monday night, Feb. 8, during its regular bi-monthly meeting.
City clerk Sally Bane said Elba Municipal Court magistrate Eva Medlock would be retiring at the end of the month, and Dawn DeVane would be stepping into that full-time position. She said DeVane had previously been working part-time with the municipal court and part-time with the Elba Public Library.
With DeVane going full-time as the court magistrate, Bane said that opened up a need for part-time help at the library, and she said former library employee Barbara Tillis had agreed to return on a part-time basis to help out there. She said everyone was excited to have Tillis return.
In the parks and recreation department, Bane said programs coordinator Griffin Martin would be leaving to accept a new job in Montgomery, Ala. She said Adam Spicer had been hired to fill the programs coordinator position for the recreation department.
Since the last meeting, Bane said the street department had completed the demo of another FEMA buyout home, and she said employees with that department had been completing other routine tasks that were keeping them busy.
While discussing the street department and its projects, council member Gappa Wise asked that the employees address a pothole on Highland Drive near the Elba Nursing and Rehab facility that need filling. He said this pothole had been there for several weeks following some work by the water department, and there is a lot of traffic that goes through this area.
Regarding the ongoing sewer project for the city, Bane said most everyone had probably noticed some road milling around the downtown area. She said this was in preparation to make it easier to dig and replace the sewer pipes. Once the pipes have been replaced, she said these roadways would be repaved.
Bane also told council members that it had been decided there is a need to hire a part-time custodian to help with the cleaning of several city buildings, including the library, senior center and police department. Applications are now being accepted for this position [an advertisement can be seen on Page 6 of today’s paper].
The council approved one appointment and two reappointments to the Elba Hospital Authority. Mayor Tom Maddox was appointed while Kenneth Strong and Daniel Stephens each were reappointed.
The mayor entertained a motion to assist Enterprise Rescue Inc. with its sewer and garbage fee costs. He said the water and electric board had, at its last meeting, agreed to assist the entity with water usage costs.
City attorney Bart Booth said the council cannot give funds to a private entity unless it finds that entity is fulfilling a public purpose. A discussion by the council found all in agreement that Enterprise Rescue does provide a public purpose in the emergency medical services it provides to the citizens of Elba.
The council approved a motion to waive the sewer and garbage fees for Enterprise Rescue.
Mayor Maddox said Enterprise Rescue also had asked for assistance with electric costs, but that is not something Elba can help with, but he said he had sent a letter to Ed Short with Covington Electric Cooperative asking the cooperative to provide assistance. Maddox said he had yet to hear back from that letter.
Also, during the meeting, the council approved a resolution agreeing to the removal of traffic signals from three downtown intersections by the Alabama Department of Transportation, where the signals have been on “flashing mode” for several months. These intersections were changed to 2-way or 4-way stops respectively by the state.
Prior to adjourning, council members agreed to a work session on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Maddox said there would be several items discussed at this work session.
The next regular meeting for the council is set for Monday, Feb. 22, at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.