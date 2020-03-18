City of Elba officials today released the following information in an attempt to adhere to guidelines and advice from Federal and State Agencies concerning the COVID-19 virus.
Elba has closed the following offices/services until further notice:
• Elba Senior Center: hot meals will still be delivered or available for curbside pick-up.
• Elba Library: please use the drop box to return books
• Elba Recreation: sports programs
• Art Classes: are suspended in City buildings.
• Elba Municipal Court: is closed to the public. Please make all payments online at payelba.com or by calling 800-444-1187. For questions please call 897-1254.
Federal guidelines also recommend separation of the distance between individuals and less personal business contact. Accordingly, Elba City Hall doors will be locked, but the office will remain staffed. Therefore, business issues will be handled by phone calls (897-2333) or email (sbane@elbaal.gov or pboothe@elbaal.gov.) Due to this, please note:
• Pay utility bills at the drive-thru window, by mail, or over the phone with a credit/debit card (897-2333).
• The Street, Electric, Water, and Sewer Departments will be working as normal and you can continue calling 897-2333 for assistance. If an employee must see you on an issue, please realize they have been asked to greet you in a non-contact manner and have a separation of 6 feet.
• Sanitation/ garbage services will remain as scheduled.
• Police can be reached in an emergency by calling 911. If it is not an emergency, you may call 897-2555.
As more directives come out from Federal and State Agencies, City of Elba officials will continue to update any changes in the city's services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.