The Elba City Council voted Monday night, May 23, to enter discussions with the South Central Mental Health Center for Elba to potentially be the home of a new rural crisis diversion center.
Tommy Wright, director of the South Central Alabama Mental Health Center, address Elba City Council members Monday night on this potential. He was joined by Sandy Flowers, clinical director for the center, along with other employees and board members from Elba - Rhonda Brunson, Lucia Grantham and Carol Jackson.
“The Department of Mental Health has told our board we are approved for a new Crisis Diversion Center,” Wright said. “The governor has talked about developing these centers across the state to help those in a crisis situation.”
He said the first three crisis diversion centers were approved for Huntsville, Montgomery, and Mobile, and since then, centers in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Houston County also have been funded.
“We have been promised a center, and this will be about a $6 million project,” Wright said. “We have come to Elba tonight to see what interest your city may have in this project and if you would welcome the project to your community.”
Wright said there would be three components to the facility – a walk-in center [person seen and crisis dealt with], a temporary observation unit for stays up to 23 hours, and a 16-bed unit for longer stays up to 7 days. Also, he said there would be two supportive programs to go along with it – a mobile crisis team that could actually go out with law enforcement if issues arise in the community, and an expanded crisis hotline for 24-hour availability.
“We’ve brought the mayor a floor plan, and we need four acres of land to build this facility,” Wright said. “We have come to Elba to see if you are interested in discussing having it here.”
Wright said a couple other communities within the service area would be approached too.
“Several things appeal to us about Elba and locating the facility here,” he said. “We think Elba offers a lot of opportunities for the center, but we want to be where we are wanted. I can assure you with the board members you have representing Elba on our board, your voice will be heard.”
Wright said he likes the proximity Elba has to places like Enterprise, Troy, and even Dothan regarding the hiring of staff. Also, he said the bypass and road structures in Elba are very appealing in the easy access it would provide.
“This will be a diversion from hospitals, jails, and emergency rooms so it will be a secure facility,” Flowers said. “We will have on site security and be able to hold people.”
She said the concept of the diversion center is it is a “no wrong door” facility in that if a person has a crisis, he/she can come to the facility and be treated/helped.
“This is for anyone with a behavioral crisis, including mental, drug, domestic violence, homeless, etc.” Flowers added. “You can walk-in, be brought by law enforcement, ambulance. We want to help prevent the crisis, not just respond to it.”
Wright added, “People will hit our front door – some will leave in matter of hours, some may stay overnight, and in other cases they can stay up to 7 days.”
He said the new facility would be funded with the Fiscal Year 2023 budget beginning Oct .1.
“I would like to bring it online in 2023, but it most likely will be 2024 due to supply chain issues and other things,” Wright said.
Flowers said the facility also would bring 30-40 new jobs to the city, as well as have a positive impact on the local economy.
“As board members, we really got excited as Elba became more discussed, and we were saying ‘we have to take this to our city council,’” Lucia Grantham said. “We are thrilled about the possibility not only in the people we will help [through the facility], but also about the traffic it could bring here to help our community economically.”
Wright said this would be the first rural crisis center in the state. He said he hopes the board will be able to make a decision on location by June.
Following the presentation, council member Johnathan Lockett made a motion with a second from council member A.R. Williams to open discussions with the South Central Alabama Mental Health Center in hopes Elba will be chosen as the location for the new crisis diversion center. The motion passed by unanimous vote of the council.
