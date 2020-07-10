Elba City Schools encourages parents of Elba students to complete the “Elba City Schools Re-Opening Survey for Parents” which can be accessed by clicking on the link on the school’s webside [elbaed.edu] or from the Elba High School or Elba Elementary School facebook pages. “Elba City Schools is working diligently to develop a plan for fall re-opening of schools,” superintendent Chris Moseley said. “Your input is essential for ensuring our plan is created based on the needs of our students and families.” Administrators ask that one survey for EACH STUDENT that attends Elba City Schools be submitted. The survey will close Friday, July 17th.
Elba City Schools encouraging parents to submit “re-opening survey” by July 17
