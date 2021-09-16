Elba City Schools superintendent Chris Moseley announced today [Thursday, Sept. 16] that the indoor mask mandate for all Elba school buildings would be extended indefinitely.
“The mask mandate that was put into place on Aug. 23rd is set to expire this Friday, Sept. 17th,” Moseley said. “Elba City Schools will extend the mask mandate at this time until further notice as we have seen a decrease in both positive cases of COVID and sending close-contact students home.”
Moseley said masks would continue to be required for all students, faculty, and staff in Elba City Schools until further notice. This includes Pre-K through Grade 12.
“This mandate is for all indoor events as well as during the day in the school building,” he said. “With this mandate we will only have to send home students and staff who are positive or show symptoms. This will keep more students in school and able to receive face-to-face instruction.”
The superintendent asked parents to make sure their child has a mask every day at school. He said it is very important for everyone to appropriately wear a mask at all times, except when eating, exercising or being outdoors.
“If your child is unable to wear a mask due to health issues, you must call the school nurse or principal and supply the documentation from a physician,” Moseley said. “We appreciate your cooperation and patience as we continue to navigate this pandemic and keep kids in school.”
