UPDATED FRIDAY, MARCH 13, AT 6 P.M. -- Following a state press conference Friday evening, March 13, at 5 p.m., Elba City Schools superintendent Chris Moseley confirmed that Elba City Schools would close at the end of school Wednesday, March 18, as requested by the State Board of Education. The school would then be closed next Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20. After that, the closure is planned to continue through the next two weeks, which includes the already planned Spring Break Week.
"Right now, we are looking at a return to school date of Monday, April. 6th," Moseley said. "Of course, there will most likely be continued updates on the COVID-19 situation during that time, and we will keep our folks informed best we can during that time."
Moseley said he would continue to keep those involved with Elba City Schools as informed as possible as this situation evolves.
Friday afternoon, March 13, at 2 p.m. -- Elba City Schools superintendent Chris Moseley addressed concerns surrounding COVID-19 [coronavirus] Friday, March 13, involving activities for Elba City Schools.
“As we have worked daily on our precautions as a system, we have also continued to monitor updates from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the State Department of Education,” Moseley said. “The latest updates [on Friday] have advised us of two items in particular.”
Currently, the superintendent said the advisement to schools is to base any cancellations and/or postponements of activities on the target date of through April 30, 2020. He said things could certainly change between now and then and that date be lifted, but for now, it is the date the state department officials are advising to go with for cancellations and/or postponements.
Moseley said the state officials have advised canceling or limiting any event where it would be expected to have 500 or more people gathered. He said this would include performances, plays, athletics, conferences, etc. He added that amended activities may still be appropriate if attendance is limited.
Also, Moseley said the state advised postponing or canceling any and all field trip, whether inside or outside the state [through April 30th]. He said this will be reassessed at that time based on guidance from the ADPH.
“As a superintendent, we all felt like this was coming,” Moseley said. “We hate it, but the safety of our children has to come first.”
Moseley said he had met with administrators and they are aware that all field trips for Elba City Schools, as well as, any assemblies or activities with large crowds are canceled until April 30th, effective immediately.
“This will affect the majority of our elementary school classes as most had field trips planned for April,” Moseley said. “I hate the opportunities they will miss out on because of this situation, but we have to do what is necessary for the well-being of our students.”
At this time, he said regularly schedule sporting events would still take place with the exception of a tournament or any event with 500+ spectators and players involved.
“We are under advisement by the state to follow these precautions, and as superintendent, I feel it is important to do our best to follow the recommendations of the health experts, and other state officials on this matter,” Moseley said. “I realize there are lots of questions that are not currently answered due to the cancellation of several trips and activities, and I ask our community to please be patient with us as we work to get the answers ourselves.”
Moseley said the school system would keep the citizens of Elba as informed as possible as information becomes clearer on these matters. He said there are lots of questions for all involved but he assures everyone that Elba City Schools is doing everything it can to make sure the safety of the students is the number one priority.
“We want to be as fair as we can to everyone involved from having to cancel/postpone events to looking into refunds on trips that were already paid for by parents,” Moseley said. “Please be patient with us as we all work through this together, and we will pass information along to you all as soon as it becomes available to us. We also will continue to provide information on any further cancellations affecting our schools.”
Moseley said he knows this situation is hard on all, and he feels bad for it. However, he insisted the safety of the students must come first.
“I am a superintendent, but I also am a father,” he said. “I too have to go home and tell my daughters that they will not be going on their field trips. That is no fun, but we must do what is best for our schools as a whole.”
