Last Friday, June 26, state board of education superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey presented his “Roadmap to Reopening Schools,” and the 46-page document revealed the plan the state has designed for allowing Alabama public schools to reopen in August. The plan basically developed three methods of learning for students – Traditional [student attend classes on campus], Remote [students attend classes remotely using a variety of virtual and paper resources] learning, and Blended [students transition between traditional and remote and back again based on need and preference] learning. The document also identified various essential, guidance, and consideration focus areas as schools prepare to reopen. Mostly, though, the Dr. Mackey let it be known that local school boards and superintendents would be charged with ultimately deciding the best plans that best benefit their individual schools as the new year nears. “Looking forward to the 2020-2021 school year, we know that many challenges lie ahead. Some of them we can anticipate but new ones are bound to arise along the way,” Dr. Mackey said. “This [Roadmap to Reopening Schools] planning document is not intended to answer all questions, nor can it even anticipate all questions that will arise. This document will, however, assist educators, school leaders, support staff, and health professionals in planning for the upcoming school year. It is the culmination of the ideas, research, experience, and expertise of dozens of educators, healthcare professionals, and logistics specialists. While we have done all that we can to pull together these pieces into a consolidated Roadmap to Reopening Schools, it is still a living document that will require updates and revisions throughout the school year.” On Monday of this week, Elba City Schools superintendent Chris Moseley discussed the recent announcements made by Dr. Mackey and how he sees the plan working for Elba Schools. “I am excited to be able to open up to our teachers and students this fall,” Moseley said. “I know there are still concerns, and I assure all that we are working daily to try and make our schools as safe as possible for all who choose to return.” Moseley said Dr. Mackey spoke daily at the state superintendent’s conference early last week and prior to making his roadmap announcement on Friday. He said Mackey also noted he would most likely have several more webinars, etc. for superintendent’s throughout the month of July as schools continue to move toward reopening. “I immediately met with our administrators last Thursday after returning from the conference,” Moseley said. “We did a complete needs assessment of things that would help us reopen Elba City Schools.” He said he and administrators looked at the functionality at each school fulling realizing that the high school building versus the elementary school building would look different when school opens. He said there were some things he could pass down to his administrators saying “we are doing this” but ultimately each school would have some different guidelines in place that better suit a high school or elementary school’s functionality. “One thing we are looking at doing is starting the year checking everyone’s temperature upon entering the buildings,” Moseley said. “I believe this is a feasible safety measure we can take with our school size. Hopefully that will help us at Elba City Schools to be better preventative.” Moseley said the discussion of face masks is still on the table and considering how far the school system takes that recommendation. Taking into consideration the state’s Safer-at-Home public health order, which was extended this week until 5 p.m. July 31st by Governor Kay Ivey, the superintendent said the status of the public health order will largely affect the overall face mask decision at the start of school. “Personally, I would advise having one on inside the buildings whenever feasible,” Moseley said. “I am not saying teachers/students should wear them all day long every day, but when feasible they should be worn.” Moseley said he would be getting more information out to parents as decisions are made, but he said it would be advised that parents provide their child with his/her own face mask for school. He said the school system would have some available for those unable to provide their own, but he said it just would add to the safety-side of the matter if parents are able to provide their child with his/her own personal face mask. “We all are very aware the classroom is a place where we cannot always provide the necessary 6-ft. social distancing space,” Moseley said. “That is when I would say it would be good to have a face mask on in those times.” He said at least for the start of the school year that breakfast and lunch would look different at the schools; however, he said plans on exactly how those feeding times would be handled are still being developed as school staff continues to work on how social distancing can be properly addressed. Another area Moseley said is being considered heavily is that of bus riders. “We are definitely probably going to require masks be worn while on the bus,” Moseley said. “I am also going to send out information to parents of bus riders asking them, if at all possible, if they have the means, to drive their child to school at the beginning of the school year to cut down on the number of bus riders we have each day.” Moseley said he cannot require parents to drive the students to school, but he would recommend it to parents because it would be helpful to the school and to them regarding safety measures. He said buses would be sprayed and sanitized each day. “Dr. Mackey made us all award that there would be both traditional and virtual learning options available for the school year,” Moseley said. “Me, personally. Chris Moseley wants all our students to come back to campus at the start of the school year, but for those who choose to have their child learn remotely via the online virtual options, we will have access to use the state provided online options.” He stressed, however, that online learning would not be at all like it was when the school shut down in the Spring and students were provided packets of work just to finish out the fourth nine weeks. He said this will be actual attending classes and completing work daily, and he said online learning is not easy, especially at the elementary level. Any student that chooses to stay home and learn remotely this upcoming school year would still be enrolled as an Elba City Schools student, the superintendent said. Moseley said parents could expect a survey to come their way sometime after the 4th of July holiday. He said this survey would help the school system get a better idea of how each parent/student wants to attend when school starts – traditional or virtual. “I really hope at our school with our size that parents will send their kids back to school,” Moseley said. “I assure them we are doing everything safety-wise we can to make it safe here where they can come back to school.” Delving further into things, the superintendent said he also knows everyone wants to know if football will be back this fall. “We all fully expect, at this time, for the season to open on time,” Moseley said. He said this applies to football and volleyball. “There are some changes they [Alabama High School Athletic Association] have been looking at such as personal water bottles for each player so no one is sharing and extending sidelines to allow the players to social distance more effectively,” Moseley said. “Right now, though, we fully expect there to be a season.” As for fan attendance, Moseley said he also believes, as things stand currently and that is always subject to change, that fans will be able to attend the games. “We probably going to recommend fans wear a face mask,” Moseley said. “We want everybody to be able to come to the games; however, if we were to experience a spike [in our county or city] too fast and be told by the health department to make changes, we might have to look at that time at limiting the attendance capacity.” He said he does not want to have to limit attendance, but if it became necessary, the school system would do what was asked of it by public health officials to provide a safer environment for all. “We can ‘what if’ all day long. We can have a plan in place, and it’s going to change,” Moseley said. “We are going to have special called board meeting on July 7, and I am going to have an action plan for the board members at that time for us to go over and discuss.” He said the plan would be a working document, and as issues arise it could be adjusted.
Elba City Schools superintendent discusses plans in motion for reopening in August
Linda Hodge
Editor
