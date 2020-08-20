With a full week of school, Elba City Schools superintendent Chris Moseley said Monday morning, Aug. 17, that he could not have asked for a better week, honestly, for the system’s first week with students on campus for the 2020-2021 school year. “We’re checking temps on buses and at school like we said we would. I am a parent too that drops his children off and am seeing this firsthand, and we are doing what we said we would do with it working well so far,” Moseley said. “With all the guidelines and restrictions in place, we expected the car line to move slowly the first few days at the elementary school, but they seem to be in a rhythm already.” As of Monday this week, the superintendent said 70 percent of Elba’s students are on campus daily for their instructional needs while 30 percent are using the virtual method this first nine weeks. He said parents have helped too with the early morning arrivals to school with more driving their children to school and dropping them off. He said that has allowed for more spreading apart in the buses each morning, which has really helped. “We did add aides to the buses, which are current employees receiving a stipend, to help with checking temperatures on the bus,” Moseley said. “Obviously, we can’t leave a student at home alone if he/she rides the bus, so, any that shows a temperature upon check entering the bus is isolated from the others for the ride. The temperature is checked again upon arrival at school, and if needed, that student goes to the nurse for further evaluation.” However, Moseley said he did not know of anyone as of Monday that had shown a fever upon entering the bus. “Most of our issues at this time with COVID-19 symptoms or cases all happened prior to returning to school,” the superintendent said. He said prior to students returning, he said 10 students had to be given a return date to school from the school nurse based on their proper quarantine time due to either being exposed or testing positive. Nine of the 10 were exposed and one was a positive case, Moseley said. As of Monday morning, he said all had returned to school based on their return date. Since school started last week, Moseley said six students had been sent home [two of those being siblings of another student with illness symptoms]. He said due to parents taking those showing symptoms of illness to school all six of those students had been called back to school after a doctor approved them with another diagnosis other than COVID-19. Moseley did say there were four students within the system that had been sent home and given a return date in which the school had not heard anything back as to whether or not the parent took the student to see a doctor. For these cases, he said that student would work from home until his/her return date and then return to school, if symptom free at that time. Moseley said the same scenario applies for teachers as well. “We did have four employees prior to the return of students that had to go home,” Moseley said. “One of those employees received a positive test while the others were only ‘exposed’ matters.” Moseley said those employees were all given a return date, and as of Monday, only three of those remained at home still. Following the return of students to school, Moseley said a teacher that had been exposed was sent home along with a couple of students from that class. “No matter how well we do to social distance and take precautions, these things are just going to happen from time to time,” Moseley said. “Overall, I think we are doing a really good job of keeping our teacher and students social distanced to try and keep as many teachers and students here at all times.” The super said he and his administration team are constantly preaching to the teachers to maintain that 6-ft. He said that way if something does happen the idea is to keep the number that need to go home as low as possible. “A second employee was notified over the weekend of having a positive COVID test,” Moseley said. “Upon arriving to school this morning, our staff went to work on that and unfortunately four students were sent home because they may have been exposed. This is unfortunate, but, let’s face it, it’s going to happen.” Moseley said he had spoken with the employee over the weekend, and that teacher said it had nothing to do with the school, but instead believes the positive test was a result of another unfortunate incident of being exposed elsewhere. “I could not be more proud of our employees and all they are doing so far,” Moseley said. “We’ve got a lot going on and they have a lot of new stuff to learn too, but we’ve only been at school five days so far. Things are not going to be perfect in five days. I just want them to relax.” With high school football set to start Friday night, the superintendent also stressed the importance of the community doing its part there too. “The community is going to have to help us out with following our attendance restrictions and guidelines,” he said. “We don’t want to have to cut attendance at our sporting events, and if we all do our part, hopefully that will not be an issue.” Anyone attending Friday night’s football game at Tiger Stadium will be asked to wear a facial covering to enter the gates. No facial covering will result in being denied entry. Moseley further said he knows the students and smaller children enjoy running around with and sitting with their friends; however, that is going to be a ‘no-no’ this year. He said officials will be asking for children to sit with their families, and those who come alone are asked to find a seat and stay there unless going to the restroom or concession stand. Moseley said there would be signs displayed at the venue noting certain guidelines to follow. “I realize a lot of the good, fun stuff we love is not going to happen this year,” he said. “But, we are trying to keep things as normal as we possibly can.” Gone will be pre-game activities on the football field, as well as, running on the field after the game. The band will play the national anthem from the stands this year, and the football teams will have to be completely off the field before a band can enter the field at halftime. The officials will control the clock to assist with the bands moving on and off the field at halftime. Moseley did say the Alma Mater would still be played at the end of the game; however, the school staff is looking at ways to do this while maintaining social distancing the best it possibly can among the players and cheerleaders rather than them huddling up together. “We just have to keep working together week to week and day to day,” Moseley said. “But, I think we are doing good so far, considering all we are facing.”
Elba City Schools superintendent says start of school going well
Linda Hodge
Editor
