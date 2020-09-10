The Elba City Board of Education will conduct its annual budget hearings for the Elba City School System on Tuesday, Sept. 15th. The first Fiscal Year 2021 budget hearing will be at 12 noon Tuesday, Sept. 15, from inside the Elba High School auditorium. The second required hearing will be Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. during the board’s regular monthly meeting. This will be held at the Elba High School Commons Area. The budget hearings are open to the public.
Latest News
- Elba Tigers caged at G.W. Long 41-34
- Census 2020 comes to a close at end of month
- Elba City Schools to hold budget hearings
- Elba receives bicentennial project plaque during ceremony
- Brainstorms for 9/10/2020
- Notice to Jonathon Boutwell; in re: the Estate of Peggy J Boutwell
- Cook Chevrolet - Public Notice for sale of vehicles
- Notice of Publication: Abril Hernandez, plaintiff, vs. Jonte Levonne Garcia, defendant
Most Popular
Articles
- Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Southern Tractor Company coming to Elba
- Notice of Publication: Abril Hernandez, plaintiff, vs. Jonte Levonne Garcia, defendant
- Probate Court Estate Legal - Ruby Walker
- Cook Chevrolet - Public Notice for sale of vehicles
- Elba area now has new EMS provider
- Notice to Jonathon Boutwell; in re: the Estate of Peggy J Boutwell
- Water Works and Electrical Board for Elba - Downtown Water Main Replacements Advertisement for Bids
- James Terry Davis
- Probate Court Estate Legal - Hughie Wildon Bryan Jr
- Elba receives bicentennial project plaque during ceremony
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.