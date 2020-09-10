The Elba City Board of Education will conduct its annual budget hearings for the Elba City School System on Tuesday, Sept. 15th. The first Fiscal Year 2021 budget hearing will be at 12 noon Tuesday, Sept. 15, from inside the Elba High School auditorium. The second required hearing will be Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. during the board’s regular monthly meeting. This will be held at the Elba High School Commons Area. The budget hearings are open to the public.

