Elba City Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Elba Elementary School will provide meals June 6, 2022 – June 30, 2022 (Monday-Thursday)
June 6 - 30, 2022 Meal Schedule:
Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:
Breakfast:
7:30 am-8:00 am
Elba Elementary School,
145 Tiger Drive, Elba
Lunch:
11:00 am -12:00 pm
Elba Elementary School,
145 Tiger Drive, Elba
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.
Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410
(2) Fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) Email: program.intake@usda.gov
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
