The Elba Clipper reported in the Thursday, Feb. 17, edition that Elba Mayor Tom Maddox had presented a proposal to the Elba City Council for three streets around the courthouse square to be changed to ‘one-way’ traffic patterns.
The proposal was brought up by the mayor during a Feb. 14th council workshop and again in the council meeting following the workshop that night. Maddox asked council members to “look at and think on” changing Factory Avenue, Simmons Street, and Court Avenue around the square to one-way traffic patterns. He said the Davis Street [the fourth side of the square] would remain a two-way traffic pattern.
According to the mayor’s proposal, he suggested Factory Avenue traffic flow around the square only towards Simmons Street; Simmons Street traffic flow around the square only towards Court Avenue; and Court Avenue traffic flow around the square only towards Davis Street.
As he was presenting the proposal, the mayor said the idea was brought to him by someone, and he thought it might be a good idea. Therefore, he asked council members to consider it too for further discussion at an upcoming meeting.
On Monday, Feb. 21, Linda Hodge, editor of The Elba Clipper utilized the Facebook social media platform to also ask citizens their opinion on the matter. Following an explanation of the issue, the question posed was, “Are you in favor of the change or would you prefer to see it stay the same as it has been with two-way traffic on all four sides of the square?”
From Monday afternoon through Tuesday at noon, over 50 people had responded to the question with an overwhelming majority indicated they would prefer the traffic flow to be left alone and things stay the same with two-way traffic. 49 individuals posted comments indicating they would like for the two-way traffic pattern to remain on all four sides of the square while two individuals indicated they would be in favor of the mayor’s proposals. A couple of others left comments noting they think other issues needed to be addressed first.
Kelly Shehee, a local first responder, explained why he felt the traffic pattern needs to stay the same, saying, “from an emergency vehicle standpoint, I think it gives us more room to maneuver trucks through the streets with it staying 2-way traffic.”
Chris Sutley made a plea to city leaders when she said she would like for it to stay the same, adding to her comment, “Please do not change our streets.”
Jill Dunn replied, “What would the benefits be? I can’t think of any, so my opinion would be to keep it the same.”
On the other side of the matter, Jack Mullinax commented, “I vote yes on the changes with Yelverton changing to a one-way.”
The only other citizen commenting in favor of the change was Laurie Chapman, and she simply said, “The more I think about it, the more I like it.”
The Facebook question post made by the Clipper’s editor is a public posting on her page that will allow anyone to voice his/her opinion on the matter [and to be able to view the comments] to help give city leaders a better feel on how the constituents feel. Also, citizens are encouraged to contact their council person and let him/her know their position before a final decision is made.
The Elba City Council next meets Monday evening, Feb. 28, at 5:30 p.m., and this matter is likely to be discussed again.
