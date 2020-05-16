The Elba Community Food Bank will resume its regular distribution schedule on Thursday, May 21, for those who are eligible. Curbside pickup will take place as all are asked to wait in their car. If entering the building, face masks are required to be worn by everyone, and there will be a limit of 10 people inside the building. Prior to May 21st, anyone in need help is asked to call 334-897-2057 to make an appointment or have any questions answered.

