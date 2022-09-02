The bills presented for approval Monday evening, Aug. 22, at the Elba City Council meeting included the amount paid to purchase land on Hickman Avenue that had been the proposed site for the South Central Alabama Mental Health diversion center.
As the council reviewed the bills totaling $366,911.44, Mayor Tom Maddox said, “the big item [on the list] is the property we purchased in hopes of having a good use for it.”
Elba did not receive the votes from the South Central Alabama Mental Health board to be the chosen site for the new diversion center. Instead, that facility went to Brantley.
“We still hope to have a good use for it,” the mayor said regarding the now purchased property. “We just don’t know what that is yet.”
The total expenditure for the purchase of the property was $131,742.82.
Since the meeting, Mayor Maddox confirmed to The Elba Clipper that monies from the Industrial Development Board were used for this purchase. A check with Elba City Hall revealed that records indicate the last meeting of the Industrial Development Board on record was Dec. 11, 2020.
Also, while discussing the bills, a $10,090.52 expenditure to Terry Spicer Heating and Cooling was discussed.
The mayor said this was for work to install a handicap rail at the Elba Senior Citizens Center and a tree removal. He said he believed the tree was removed from a FEMA lot now owned by the city on Forest Avenue.
“This was a FEMA lot we cleared, and there was a huge tree just inside the city’s property,” Maddox said. “If it had fallen, it would have fallen on the [Harold] Spicer property. It was a huge pine tree.”
Council member Gappa Wise had asked where the tree was located, and the mayor said he was not certain but believed this was the tree in question. He said it was the only tree he could remember being discussed for removal.
“If that’s not the one, I don’t know where,” Maddox said.
Council member Jane Brunson asked if the tree was healthy.
“As far as I know,” the mayor answered. “I just went by and saw how big it was. I am sorry that I can’t answer your questions for sure.”
Brunson asked that additional information be provided to the council on this matter to better answer their questions.
“I just know we have a lot of FEMA lots with a lot of big trees on them,” she said.
Following the review of the bills, Brunson made a motion to approve the bills with a second from council member Johnathan Lockett. All voted in favor [council member Bryan Grimes was not at the meeting].
Police Chief Troy Staley provided a monthly report of activity from his department for July. After presenting the numbers, he said it had been a fairly routine month for the department.
Brunson asked about staffing for the department, and Staley said he had one officer currently out on medical leave and another that was going to be sent to the academy.
“We’re looking pretty good right now,” he said.
With the two mentioned, he said that fills the police staff. He also noted there had been some shortages in dispatch, but those spots had just been filled too.
Lockett thanked the police chief for the work his department had done in the Mulberry Heights area of the city.
“It is so much better,” Lockett said.
In other news from the council meeting, assistant city clerk Falisa Cole noted the Elba Public Library had received a $10,000 grant.
Also, the mayor said the Mizell Hospital officials had been very pleased with the traffic the new Elba Healthcare office had received since its opening at the beginning of August.
The next Elba City Council meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m.
