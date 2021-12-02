The Elba City Council answered the question Monday night, Nov. 29, of who would be the new police chief for Elba when a vote of the council confirmed the appointment of Troy Staley for the job.
Mayor Tom Maddox had appointed a “Police Chief Committee” to process applications, and interview candidates. That committee included the mayor, city clerk Sally Bane, council member A R Williams, and Elba citizen Kelly Shehee.
A total of 18 applications were received for the police chief position, and the committee interviewed six candidates.
During Monday night’s council meeting, Mayor Maddox recommended the appointment of Harold L. (Troy) Staley to be the next police chief in Elba. His recommendation, made in the form of a motion, was seconded by council member Williams. All voted in favor of the appointment.
Maddox said Staley is originally from the Gantt, Ala. area, and he graduated from Red Level High School. After high school, he went on to play football for St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., and he graduated there with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics.
After college, Staley moved back to Alabama and began his career in law enforcement with the Opp Police Department. He later was Chief of Police for Castleberry before accepting a job with the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Currently, Staley is working again with the Opp Police Department as a Patrol Sergeant.
The mayor said Staley already had begun the process of preparing to move to Elba. He added that Staley has four daughters, three of which will be attending Elba City Schools next school year.
“I have called several of the people I know that know [Staley], and several of the comments were he is very hardworking, level-headed, believes in work, and likes to work,” Mayor Maddox said. “I guess everyone I talked with in Covington County said they hate to lose him. We are excited to have him as our police chief.”
Staley said he hopes to quickly provide quality and professionalism to the Elba Police Department once he begins work. Also, he said it is important to him to bring a sense of security to the citizens.
“The buzz has gotten out that I possibly would be appointed here [as police chief], and I have a lot of people interested in the opportunity to come to Elba to work,” Staley said to the council.
He said he would like to work out a two-week notice with the Opp Police Department as professional courtesy but was looking forward to coming to Elba as police chief.
“I appreciate the opportunity,” he said.
Also, during the council meeting, the mayor thanked Officer Shayne Arnett for serving as interim chief during this time. Arnett will continue in that capacity until Staley comes on board as Chief in a couple of weeks.
