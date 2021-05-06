The Elba City Council approved a couple of resolutions Monday evening, April 26, during a regular meeting of the council, to move forward with additional planned improvements at the Carl Folsom Airport in Elba.
The first resolution passed by the council gave Mayor Tom Maddox authority to execute an engineering agreement with Garver for the design of a Taxilane Improvement Project at the airport in Elba. This will be to rehabilitate the existing north taxilanes.
The city intends to apply for federal and state matching funds for the improvement project.
The second resolution adopted by the council dealing with the Carl Folsom Airport noted the city’s intent to apply for the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program. This grant is to be used for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, combating the spread of pathogens at the airport, and debt service payments.
The council’s approval of the resolution gave the mayor authorization to execute a grant agreement for the project.
Also, during the April 26th meeting, District One citizen Karizmah (Yelverton) Magwood addressed the council on behalf of District One councilmember Johnathan Lockett regarding a desire for Elba to host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
The festival and family fun day will be from 2 – 8 p.m. on June 19th, and it will include kickball games, volleyball games, bouncy houses, a t-shirt design contest, and of course, food.
It will jointly be hosted by the Mulberry Heights Community Coalition, and the City of Elba’s District One community.
City clerk Sally Bane noted the Elba Farmers Market would be held each Saturday in June and July at TigerTown Park this year. She said the Elba Farmers Market committee already is hard at work preparing for another successful farmers market again this summer.
Also, Bane said Elba’s Let Freedom Ring event, hosted by the city and Elba Chamber of Commerce, would be held Saturday, July 3, this year. More details will be made available on this event as they are finalized.
Mayor Maddox informed each member of the council that his/her current term had been extended by state law for an extra year. He said this means the current administration would be in office until 2025 rather than 2024.
The mayor also said the administration was looking into a sick leave policy that had previously been adopted for employees that he said, “we are not comfortable with and we are going to address it.”
He said he hoped to have some proposals together by the next council meeting on this matter for consideration that would make all parties feel better and more comfortable about the sick leave policy.
The next Elba City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m. at Elba City Hall.
