During the Elba City Council meeting Monday evening, Sept. 27, an unexpired term on the Elba City Board of Education was filled.
Mayor Tom Maddox said longtime school board member Gladys Yelverton had resigned from her seat on the board. He said Yelverton had been a great asset to the school board throughout her years of service, but she had decided to give it up.
Council member Johnathan Lockett made a motion for the council to appoint Miranda Russell to the school board seat for the remainder of the term vacated by Yelverton. All council members voted in favor of this appointment.
Maddox noted that Russell is an Elba High School graduate, and she has two children currently enrolled in the school system. He said she works as the human resources director at the Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation facility, having been an employee there for 10 years.
The mayor also noted that he had served as one of Russell’s teachers when she was a student at Elba, and he said he remembered her being very involved in school activities.
After confirmation of her appointment, council member Jane Brunson thanked Russell for her willingness to serve on the Elba City Schools Board of Education.
Russell said she was honored to be asked to serve on the school board, filling the seat vacated by Yelverton.
