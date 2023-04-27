The Elba City Council made two decisions Monday evening, April 24, during its second regular bi-monthly meeting for April regarding matters that had been previously discussed on several different occasions. By ordinance, the Elba City Council meets every second and forth Monday evening of each month unless otherwise approved by vote of the council.
The first matter decided was to move to centralized 911 dispatch services with Coffee County overseeing the services. This will move the dispatch services from the Elba Police Department to a centralized location at the county complex in New Brockton where Coffee County will be the overseer for emergency services [fire, medical, police] for the county, and municipalities of Elba, New Brockton, and Kinston].
The matter had been discussed extensively at the council’s previous meeting two weeks prior, and council members were provided contract documents to review before this week’s meeting.
After a motion and second were made, council members unanimously voted Monday night during their regular meeting time to enter into contract with Coffee County for centralized dispatch services.
After the city council approval of the matter, Coffee County administrator Rod Morgan said the next step would be for the Coffee County Commission to consider the matter at its next regular meeting, which will be Monday, May 8th.
Also, during Monday evening’s meeting, Mayor Tom Maddox said the city had received a price quote from Diversified Contracting of Opp, Ala. for renovations of the ‘old dime store’ building, located on the square on Davis Street to renovate one-half of that building to house the Elba Chamber of Commerce office.
Several months ago, the city bid the renovation project, but no bids were submitted. When no bids were received, that opened the project for the city to solicit quotes to negotiate individually with contractors to get the work done.
Maddox said the city had been able to get one other quote on the project, but it was much higher than funds available. He said the quote/proposal from Diversified Contracting was much more in-line with funding at just under $200,000 for the renovations.
Council members voted unanimously to approve entering into an agreement with Diversified to get the building renovated for the Elba Chamber’s new permanent office.
