During the Elba City Council meeting held Monday evening, Aug. 23, council members voted to purchase a new ATV for the fire department to replace the one that was stolen and wrecked a few months back.
To replace the ATV with the same model-type as the department had [at the time of the theft/wreck], Mayor Tom Maddox said the out-of-pocket cost for the city, minus the insurance payment for the wreck unit and the insurance policy deductible, would be $6,250. However, he said Fire Chief Drew Parker was requesting the city help the department purchase a new unit with more features.
Maddox said the request from the fire department was to purchase a Polaris Ranger Ultimate/Premium edition ATV that includes an enclosed cab that is climate controlled. He said if the city chose to go with this unit, the out-of-pocket cost for the city would be $13,050. The total cost of this ATV is $28,800.
“The cab version gives just gives you more protection,” Parker said.
Another thing taken into consideration by the council regarding the ATV was availability. Parker said Dowling Tractor had a Polaris Ranger Ultimate/Premium edition already on order. He said, if the city chose to purchase it, Dowling would mark it as pre-sold, and the fire department could have it as early as 45 days from Aug. 23rd. However, he said any other ATV would have to be order as none currently are in stock, and that would put the department anywhere from 90-120 days out from having a new ATV available.
Council members voted to move forward with purchasing the unit requested by the fire department.
City clerk Sally Bane and city attorney Bart Boothe were asked to look into whether or not ARP [American Rescue Plan] monies could be used for the out-of-pocket portion of the cost. If not, other funds from the city’s budget would be utilized.
The check from the insurance company on the wrecked unit was for $15,750, according to the mayor.
Chief Parker said there could be additional insurance monies to come in still as some accessory equipment on the ATV that had not been added to the policy would be covered too at a depreciated price. He said that meant the insurance funds would only go up to help with the overall cost of the new ATV.
All council members voted in favor of the purchase. Council member Bryan Grimes abstained from the vote due to a personal conflict.
Mayor Maddox told council members the city also had heard from the insurance company regarding the chamber building that was recently destroyed by fire. He said the amounts give were prior to content costs being added in to the payout amounts.
If the city chose to go with full replacement [to rebuild the building from ground up in the same spot and utilize as the chamber office], the insurance company would pay $314,000. If the city chose to take actual cash value for the building rather than replacement, Maddox said the payout would be $220,500 minus the $1,000 deductible [city would get a check for $219,500].
The mayor asked council members to consider authorizing the city clerk to sign the paperwork to accept the actual cash value loss for $220,500 minus the $1,000 deductible. He said if the city were to change its mind on this decision, it has 180-days from the fire to do so.
“We are looking at some other options now for the Chamber, but if we change our minds and want to go with full replacement, we can do so withing that 180-day timeframe,” Maddox said. “We do have some properties around the square that we could utilize and get occupied with the Chamber office.”
The council voted unanimously to allow the city clerk to sign the paperwork for actual cash value loss.
In other business, the council voted to appoint Greg Corder to the Elba Airport Authority, replacing the recently deceased J.R. Poole on the board.
