Online applications for pre-registration into the First Class Pre-K Program – this is Alabama’s Voluntary Pre-K Program for Elba Elementary School is underway now. This is for the 2020-2021 school year. According to Kenya Martin, counselor at Elba Elementary School, the pre-registration dates are Jan. 15 – March 27th. She said forms can be accessed online at https://alprek.asapconnected.com, and representatives at Elba City Schools can provide assistance in filling out the forms if needed. Enrollment is open to all children four years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2020 who are residents of the state of Alabama [children who are eligible for kindergarten are ineligible for this program]. Enrollees must provide a copy of the child’s birth certificate Also, enrollees must provide proof of residence – either a current utility bills or copy of a lease or mortgage. These documents may be uploaded into the online pre-registration site or submitted directly to Elba Elementary School, according to Martin. There is no registration fee. Upon enrollment, the child’s immunization record must be provided. Acceptance into the First Class Pre-K Program will strictly be through a random drawing to be held March 27th at Elba Elementary School at 9 a.m. The child’s parent/guardian does not have to be present at the drawing. Notices regarding the drawing will be emailed beginning April 16th. For more information about the state’s program, visit www.children.alabama.gov and see Pre-Registration Info under the First Class Pre-K tab. No child will be denied participation on basis of income, sex, race, color, national origin, or disability.
