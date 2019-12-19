Sasha O’Neal’s first grade class at Elba Elementary School decided this holiday season to do something a little differenct for Christmas. Instead of exchanging gifts for their Christmas party, the students chose to have a “mitten tree” in the classroom. Each student was asked to bring a pair of mittens to hang on the tree, and the mittens will be donated to a local charity to help keep other childrens’ hands warm this winter. Above, Mrs. O’Neal and her students are shown by their mitten tree filled with mittens for other children. As can be seen, the students were full of smiles as they did their part to help others this holiday season by giving rather than receiving.
