During her report to Elba City Council members Monday night, April 13, Elba City Clerk Sally Bane noted the assistant city clerk and the water supervisor had each resigned from their jobs last week.
The Elba Water and Electric Board currently is advertising for applications for the water supervisor job, and Bane said current city employee Amy Sewell had agreed to step in as the interim for the assistant city clerk’s job until a plan could be made for a replacement to that position.
Bane reminded council members that Tuesday, April 13, would be Elba’s 168th birthday. She said in celebration, Mayor Tom Maddox had requested that Elba’s elementary school students make birthday cards for the city.
“It was really difficult to pick just one winner,” Bane said. “So, we decided to break them up by grade levels into three categories.”
The city clerk announced the Grades K – 2nd winner was Parrish Grantham in Mrs. Johnson’s first grade class; the Grades 3rd - 4th winner was McKenna Jackson in Mrs. Jones’ fourth grade class; and the Grades 5th – 6th winner was Mary Brooklyn O’Neal in Mrs. Vargas’ fifth grade class.
She said each of these classes received a pizza party on Tuesday to celebrate.
Further, Bane said all of the birthday cards now are on display in the windows of the old dime store [a vacant building owned by the ERA] on the Davis Street side of the downtown square in Elba.
“We hope everyone will take a moment to stop by and look at these cards,” Bane said. “They are really cute and sweet!”
In other reports, the city clerk said the Elba Senior Center had received good news from SARCOA on reopening.
She said SARCOA was going to let senior centers do a modified reopening no earlier than Monday, April 19; however, there would still be a lot of restrictions for indoor activities, including to remain 6-ft apart and installing partitions. Also, she said eating in the centers remains prohibited, which means the Elba staff would still be delivering meals to its seniors.
Currently, Bane said Elba Senior Center director Donna Falls and her staff are planning to have an outdoor bingo activity for the seniors on Thursday, April 15, at Tiger Town Park. The Elba Parks and Recreation staff agreed to help set this up for the seniors to be able to gather for the outdoor activity.
During the month of March, the Elba Senior Center delivered 1,671 meals to seniors.
Regarding the street department, Bane said anyone interested in a seasonal grass cutting job is highly encouraged to contact Elba City Hall at (334) 897-2333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.