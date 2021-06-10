THE ELBA FARMERS MARKET OFFICIALLY OPENED for the 2021 season Saturday morning, June 5, as the Elba Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony deeming the market ‘open for business’. Elba Mayor Tom Maddox was joined by Elba Farmers Market committee members, Elba queens, and vendors from the market for the ceremonial ribbon cutting. Afterwards, the shopping began as locals looked for fresh veggies, fruits and more to take home to enjoy! Reports are that there was a steady flow of shopping traffic throughout the morning and some vendors sold out of products before closing. The Elba Farmers Market is open each Saturday in June and July from 8-11 a.m. This year, the Farmers Market is located in front of TigerTown Park [next to the Splash Pad] in downtown Elba. Even more vendors are expected to be on site in the coming weeks sharing their fresh grows/makes for purchase.
