Giving the people of Elba an opportunity to purchase locally grown fruits, veggies, herbs, plants, and lots more becomes a reality this Saturday, June 6, when the Elba Farmers Market opens for the summer. Sandy Bynum, executive director of the Elba Chamber of Commerce, said bringing a farmers market to Elba had been a focus for the city over the past couple of years, but a resurgence of interest over the past six months or so really brought it home. “We have some very enthusiastic and energetic volunteers on this committee, and they have worked extremely hard to get the Elba Farmers Market up and going,” Bynum said. “It has been great watching their desire to make this happen for Elba.” On Saturday, all the hard work will pay off when the market officially opens. The day will begin with a ribbon cutting at 8 a.m., and then the shopping will begin. The Elba Farmers Market will be open from June – August from 8 a.m. – 12 noon each Saturday. It is located on a commercial lot next to the Elba Gulf Travel Center on the Highway 203 Bypass in Elba. Committee members extended thanks to Wayne and Betty Lawford of Elba for use of their lot for the Elba Farmer’s Market, which will be set up under a giant tent erected by Pope Tents of Elba. “We are extremely excited to help bring the farmers market to Elba and the surround communities,” said committee member Destiny Hudson. “This is a great opportunity for local buyers and growers. It has been fun learning throughout this process and encouraging to see others step up to help make this a reality.” When the market opens this Saturday, there will be a multitude of different vendors on site to sell their locally grown and/or made products. The list of vendors includes: • A&R Honey Bee Farm – honey, garlic, ginger • Allen’s Dr Creek Market – baskets, flowers, boiled peanuts • Andrea and Jamie Hudson – corn, cucumbers, eggs, jelly, peppers, pickles, squash • Buddy Clark – cantaloupe, corn, peppers, tomatoes, watermelon, flowers, plants • Carolyn Hocutt – eggs • Heather Lawless – herbs, planters, plants • Jason Hodge – birdhouses • Mayim Farms – greens, herbs, mushrooms, tomatoes • Robin Kyle – beans, corn, cucumbers, fruits, jams, jellies, okra, peas, peppers, squash, tomatoes, zucchini • Shirley Scofield – corn, cucumbers, eggs, okra, peas, peppers, squash, tomatoes • Sweet Monkeys – cakes, cupcakes, cookies • The Magnolia Oaks – blackberries, blueberries, bread, grapevine wreaths, jams, leather goods. For more information or to inquire about selling products at the Elba Farmers Market, send an email to elbafarmersmarket@gmail.com. Also, the market organizers can be reached via Facebook @ Elba Farmers Market. “We hope everyone will come check out what is offered each week and support the Elba Farmers Market so it can continue for years to come,” Hudson said.
featured
Elba Farmers Market opens Saturday, June 6, at 8 a.m.
Linda Hodge
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Elba Tigers back on the prowl as summer workouts begin
- Elba Masonic Lodge #170 presents 50-Year pin to Jimmy John Kelley
- Elba Masonic Lodge #170 presents 50-Year pin to Hubert Kelley Jr.
- Elba’s 4th of July event will be fireworks only this year
- Elba Farmers Market opens Saturday, June 6, at 8 a.m.
- Chelsea Cooper announces candidacy for Mayor of Elba
- Elba Municipal Court returns to session Tuesday, June 9, beginning at 8 a.m.
- Brainstorms for June 4, 2020
Most Popular
Articles
- Coffee County Farm-City Committee wins “best” award
- Elba’s 4th of July event will be fireworks only this year
- Elba Masonic Lodge #170 presents 50-Year pin to Hubert Kelley Jr.
- Padgett-Renfroe wedding plans announced for July
- Brent W. Bedsole
- James Larry ( J.J.) Wallace, Jr.
- Tim Johnson announces candidacy for Mayor of Elba
- Zion Chapel teacher/coach hired as assistant principal at New Brockton Elementary
- Kaylun M. Gray
- Linda G. Hill
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.