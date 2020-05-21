Hudson Farms cucumber

Jamie and Andrea Hudson of Hudson Farms will be among the local vendors bringing lots of fresh and locally grown produce to the Elba Farmers Market, beginning Saturday, June 6. They will have chicken and duck eggs, squash, cucumbers (shown above), a variety of peppers, jelly, herbs and more. As their crops change, they will have even more to offer throughout the summer!

The Elba Farmers Market is just over two weeks away from officially opening! A growers only market, the Elba Farmers Market has been put together by a committee of interested Elba citizens, and it will be located on a grass lot next to the Elba Gulf Travel Center on the Alabama Hwy 203 Bypass in Elba (across from the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing). All products sold at the Elba Farmers Market will be grown by the seller. Several local vendors already have been secured to participate this summer. The Elba Farmers Market will be open each Saturday from June to August. The opening Saturday will be June 6th. The hours of the Elba Farmers Market will be 8 a.m. until 12 noon each Saturday. For more information regarding the Elba Farmers Market and its vendors, visit the Facebook page [Elba Farmers Market]. An additional event being held at the Elba Farmers Market site Saturday, June 6, will be an Emergency Food Drive, sponsored by the City of Elba Queens, to benefit the Elba Food Bank during this COVID-19 time. An area will be set up at the farmers market for those wishing to make food donations to drop them off. Non-perishable food items and/or monetary donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 12 noon Saturday, June 6, and the Elba Queens will be on site to take the donations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.