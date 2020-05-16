farmers market

COMING SOON! A local committee in Elba recently has been hard-at-work trying to put together a Farmers Market for the people of Elba, and that project will become reality this summer! The Elba Farmers Market will be located on a lot next to the Elba Gulf Travel Center on the Hwy 203 Bypass. 

