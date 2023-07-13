Nine Elba High School FCCLA [Family, Career and Community Leaders of America] students attended the National FCCLA Leadership Conference during the week of July 2-6 in Denver, Colorado, and eight of the nine students competed in STAR [Students Taking Action with Recognition] events.
To earn a berth in the national STAR Events, the students either had to place first or second in their respective state competitions. The national events were open to competitors from all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
Elba High Schools FCCLA program was represented at nationals by Keelie Moseley, competing in Teach or Train; Adalyn O’Neal, competing in Say Yes to FCS Education; Taylor Day, Kayden Moseley, and Hillary Hudson, competing in Sports Nutrition; and Shaylee Johnson, Mary-Brooklyn O’Neal and Payton Parks, competing in Repurpose and Redesign. Also, Elba’s Zalie McKevly attended the leadership conference serving in her capacity as President of the Alabama FCCLA student organization.
When awards were announced, Elba FCCLA returned home with two national championships, another “Top 10” finish, and all Gold medals.
“Watching these kids grow and speak is really quite impressive,” said Elba High FCCLA sponsor Christina Morgan. “All these students have gained skills that will help propel them through life.”
McKelvy, who has participated in STAR events in the past, said she got to look at things from a different perspective this year as president of Alabama FCCLA.
“We may have a smaller school here in Elba, but we are definitely on the same level if not better than any out there, which I feel is evident based on all our program came back with from nationals,” she said. “These girls…they are just the best!”
The first to compete at nationals was the Sports Nutrition team, which consists of Taylor Day, Kayden Moseley and Hillary Hudson. While this team did not have a top ten finish at nationals, the young ladies finished with a score of 93 and received a Gold medal [scores of 90-100].
“They did not feel like they did their best, but they truly did great,” Morgan said of the Sports Nutrition group. “To only loose seven points in your presentation, they did really well, and this is in competition with the best of the best from all across the United States.”
Day said she thinks they were all a little nervous, but they knew they had to just go in there and do it.
“This was our first time competing at that level, and I feel like we learned a lot about what we need to do better next year,” Kayden Moseley said. “Hopefully, we can take that and next year make top ten or even top three.”
Hudson agreed. She said they already are looking into what to do and how to prepare for next year’s competitions.
“They are already planning and plotting for next year,” Morgan said. “There is a lot of time and preparations that to into these competitions.”
Adalyn O’Neal competed this year in Say Yes to FCS Education, and she had a “Top 10” finish at nationals with a score of 96 – a testament of how stiff the competition is for the events.
“Going into it, I knew I was competing against a lot of students that already have received scholarships to go into family and consumer science education for their chosen careers,” A. O’Neal said. “I don’t know yet [about my future plans], so, competing against seniors that already know they want to do that and making the ‘Top 10’ – that was very exciting for me.”
The other individual competitor from Elba was Keelie Moseley. She competed in the Teach or Train category.
“I was really nervous,” Keelie Moseley said. “I knew I just needed to go in there and do it, and it would be fine. I felt like I did good, but I had no idea who I was competing against.”
And…do good she did!
“Keelie won’t tell you this, but she scored a perfect 100 on her presentation,” Morgan said. “That is very impressive.”
It also vaulted Keelie Moseley to a first place finish at nationals in her chosen category.
“I was expecting third place at best,” Keelie said. “So, when they called my name out for first place, I was like, ‘What?’”
Elba’s Repurpose and Redesign team, consisting of Shaylee Johnson, Payton Parks, and Mary-Brooklyn O’Neal, joined Keelie Moseley in finding out what it feels like to be announced as the best in the nation.
“There is a video of us getting first while we were on the stage, and Shaylee’s mouth dropped all the way to the floor,” Mary-Brooklyn O’Neal said.
“We just knew we had made ‘Top 10’ at that point,” Johnson added. “So, when they had announced third and second places, we knew it was first or nothing. Your mind kind of goes to the worst-case scenario, so, it was surprising when we were announced as the winners.”
While the Elba competitors were busy with their competitions during the week, McKelvy was involved in lots of trainings with other FCCLA state officers from across the nation.
“These trainings and things helped grow our leadership and taught us how to better network within our respective states,” she said. “I also got to attend all the general sessions, and Alabama received an increase in membership award this year. I was privileged to be able to go on stage and accept that for our state.”
McKelvy said she also enjoyed carrying the Alabama state flag for the flag ceremony at conference.
Morgan said FCCLA is truly the ultimate leadership experience, and the Elba students all agree being a part of this program has been a great way to help them grow socially.
“I definitely have gained so much confidence through FCCLA,” said Adalyn O’Neal as she prepares to enter her senior year of high school in August. “When I started this back in the eighth grade, I did not have much confidence in speaking. I would sit back and let others lead, but FCCLA has encouraged me to step up and lead.”
Johson added, “It has definitely helped me with my social skills and getting up and talking in front of people. I never would have done that by myself.”
“Payton looked at me at one point and said, ‘I think I am becoming more social,’” Morgan said. “It really is a program that pushes you and helps to grow as a person. I do believe FCCLA has helped all of them socially and to come out of their shell a bit.”
McKelvy said she has a new-found appreciation for FCCLA.
“I can see just how it affects people’s lives now in my new role, and I am so grateful to have had this opportunity,” she said. “Every person has something different to say about FCCLA. It can mean so much to a person. It can change lives because FCCLA is where a lot find and prepare for their career.”
Keelie Moseley added that Elba’s results this year at FCCLA nationals also speaks volumes about the education the students are receiving at Elba City Schools.
“It obviously shows that good things are happening at our schools,” she said. “It shows we can be successful beyond the standardized testing that so many focus on.”
Day concurred as she said the recent results from the national FCCLA event is proof that test scores are not everything.
“Obviously, testing is important, but things like ACAP testing are not everything. I think going to something like FCCLA nationals and coming back with the results were did show that.”
McKelvy added, “It is evident our teachers are not only teaching us from the textbooks, but they are teaching us core values of life and what we are going to have to take with us throughout the rest of our lives. They let us ‘dip our feet in the water’ so to speak.”
She said she thinks the Elba School System does a great job in letting its students know there are many things out there to be a part of and to venture out into those things.
