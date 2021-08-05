Cty Rd 330 fire

The Elba Volunteer Fire Department received a dispatch call Monday afternoon, Aug. 2, to assist the Bullock Volunteer Fire Department with this trailer fire at 46 County Road 330. The call for mutual aide came in around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, and Bullock was requesting Elba’s help with need of a tanker truck to help battle the fully engulfed blaze. Firefighters are shown above attacking the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.  

