The Elba Volunteer Fire Department received a dispatch call Monday afternoon, Aug. 2, to assist the Bullock Volunteer Fire Department with this trailer fire at 46 County Road 330. The call for mutual aide came in around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, and Bullock was requesting Elba’s help with need of a tanker truck to help battle the fully engulfed blaze. Firefighters are shown above attacking the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.
Latest News
- Kinston Bulldogs hope six home games lead to playoff berth
- New Brockton looking to bounce back
- Elba Chamber presents Living Democracy student a 'going away' gift
- New Brockton Council tables several items during Aug. 2nd meeting
- Elba FD assists Bullock with structure fire
- Crystal Hawthorne employed as new assistant principal at Kinston School
- Probate Court - Estate Legal for Clayborn Sowell
- Probate Court - Estate Legal for Virgil R. Rogers III
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba native returns home as pastor of Covenant Community Church
- Elba FD assists Bullock with structure fire
- Elba Police Chief discusses rash of fires from July 12-17th
- Crystal Hawthorne employed as new assistant principal at Kinston School
- Elba flips the page for 2021schedule
- Ruth F. Davis
- Kaylon Arnold
- Elba City Schools opens registration for new Elba Early Childcare Academy to meet the needs of community
- New water/sewer department supervisors introduced at Elba W&E meeting
- Estate Legal: Judith D. Brunson
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.