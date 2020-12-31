The Elba Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched Sunday, Dec. 27, at 3:30 p.m. to a structure fire on County Road 401. The structure was engulfed with flames upon arrival on scene by firefighters, and reportedly, smoke from the fire could be seen for many miles away. After extinguishing the initial blaze, the fire department was dispatched a second time to the scene around 6:30 p.m. after it was reported the fire had reignited. The New Brockton Fire Department assisted Elba with the initial fire call on this structure.
Elba FD dispatched to structure fire on County Road 401
