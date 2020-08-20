The Elba Volunteer Fire Department recently introduced its new airboat to be utilized in water rescues, especially on the Pea River, to the community; and last Saturday night, Aug. 15, the airboat proved successful in helping firefighters with its first river rescue. Elba Fire Chief Drew Parker said his department was dispatched at approximately 8:14 p.m. last Saturday night in reference to two kayakers stranded on the Pea River. The initial 911 call was received by the Elba Police dispatch center at 8:10 p.m. Shortly after establishing a command for this rescue, Chief Parker said dispatchers and firefighters were able to estimate an approximate location of the kayakers, and the Elba FD’s Airboat 1 was launched in an effort to locate these stranded persons. The kayakers were located by the crew on Airboat 1 at 8:47 p.m., and the individuals were safely rescued and returned to their vehicle. “On Saturday night, firefighters were able to record the very first water related rescue mission while utilizing the new airboat that was placed in service a few weeks ago,” said Chief Parker. “Airboat 1 performed flawlessly during this mission arriving on scene only minutes after initial launch. A very special thank you once again is extended to the Elba City Council and Coffee County Commission in the assistance of helping our department acquire this resource.” Parker further thanked the Elba 911 Communications Dispatchers and Elba Police for additional assistance for the rescue mission.
Elba FD new airboat successful in first river rescue call
