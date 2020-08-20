elba airboat first rescue

This group of Elba Volunteer Firefighters participated in the first water-related rescue mission for Airboat 1, the new boat recently added to the department’s fleet of emergency vehicles. The fire department, utilizing Airboat 1, rescued to stranded kayakers off the Pea River last Saturday night. The firefighters pictured include: (front row), Triston Tindell, Fire Chief Drew Parker, Matt Jacobs, George Homyak, Brad Sullivant, Johnny Manning, and Josh Mack; (back row) Caleb Walden and Dennis Manning - boat captain for the mission.

The Elba Volunteer Fire Department recently introduced its new airboat to be utilized in water rescues, especially on the Pea River, to the community; and last Saturday night, Aug. 15, the airboat proved successful in helping firefighters with its first river rescue. Elba Fire Chief Drew Parker said his department was dispatched at approximately 8:14 p.m. last Saturday night in reference to two kayakers stranded on the Pea River. The initial 911 call was received by the Elba Police dispatch center at 8:10 p.m. Shortly after establishing a command for this rescue, Chief Parker said dispatchers and firefighters were able to estimate an approximate location of the kayakers, and the Elba FD’s Airboat 1 was launched in an effort to locate these stranded persons. The kayakers were located by the crew on Airboat 1 at 8:47 p.m., and the individuals were safely rescued and returned to their vehicle. “On Saturday night, firefighters were able to record the very first water related rescue mission while utilizing the new airboat that was placed in service a few weeks ago,” said Chief Parker. “Airboat 1 performed flawlessly during this mission arriving on scene only minutes after initial launch. A very special thank you once again is extended to the Elba City Council and Coffee County Commission in the assistance of helping our department acquire this resource.” Parker further thanked the Elba 911 Communications Dispatchers and Elba Police for additional assistance for the rescue mission.

