Elba Fire Chief Drew Parker reported that his department responded to multiple calls for service locally from Wednesday, Sept. 16, through Thursday, Sept. 17, due to Hurricane Sally impacts. The department also provided mutual aid for the surrounding areas. “Numerous calls for trees in the roadway, trees on power lines, power lines down, and water inside of structures were answered,” Parker said. “Our fire fighters also answered four water rescue related calls.” On Wednesday evening, several of Elba’s firemen, in a combined response with Opp Fire Department, assisted with a vehicle in the water on Geneva County Road 10 in the Flat Creek Community. There were four subjects trapped. Just prior to the arrival of Elba’s Command 1/Marine 1, the Opp Fire Department water rescue team was able to reach the subjects and evacuate them to safety, Parker said. Upon returning from Geneva County, Elba Fire was requested by the Brantley Fire Department to respond Wednesday night to U.S. Highway 331 north of Brantley for a report of two subjects trapped in a residence surrounded by swift and rising water. Elba Fire deployed it’s Marine 1 boat to reach the trapped occupants of the home. The two uninjured adult, one dog, and one cat were safely evacuated from the home. While leaving Brantley, Chief Parker said his department was alerted to a report of subjects trapped in a residence and surrounded by water on County Road 316 in the Bullock Community. Just prior to the arrival of Elba Fire units, the call was updated that the subjects did not need evacuation and wished to remain in place. All Elba units returned to service. Thursday morning, Sept. 17, multiple units from the Elba Fire Department responded to a report of subjects trapped inside a residence surrounded by swift and rising water on County Road 201. Upon arrival on scene the Marine 1 boat was launched and gained access to two residences on the property; however, no subjects were found at either residence. “Thankfully, all calls for service were completed without any reported injuries to fire department personnel or civilians,” Chief Parker said.
Elba Fire Department responded to multiple calls last week as a result of Hurricane Sally
