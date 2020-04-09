During this COVID-19 crisis across Alabama and the nation, grocery stores have been bombarded daily with shoppers attempting to stock their home shelves and refrigerators with necessities. This time also has included panic buyers who have purchased more than just the necessities. The two scenarios have combined to create shortages of certain items at the grocery stores and other retailers across the state and nation. Elba’s grocery store, The Food Giant, has been no exception to this ongoing problem. However, the employees of the local store have worked tirelessly to keep as many items on the shelves as possible at all times for its customers. “Sometimes customers buy the in-demand products before we can even get them out of the boxes and on the shelves,” Elba Food Giant assistant manager Josh Hughes said Tuesday morning, April 7th. “We are trying our best to keep everything in stock as best as possible though.” A quick look through the grocery store on Tuesday morning showed employees busy restocking shelves and coolers with even more pallets of new items ready to be unboxed and shelved. One of the hardest hit isles throughout this crisis has been the toilet paper and paper towels shelf. It remained pretty empty Tuesday morning with only a few products on the shelf, but some of the to-be-unboxed items indicated there were products to place back in the empty spots just as soon an already busy employee could get to it. Hughes said other than toilet paper and paper towels, other products the grocery store has had a difficult time keeping on the shelves are disinfecting cleaning products such as Lysol, Clorox, etc. Bread products also have been in high demand, and on Tuesday morning, it was observed that there were two different ‘bread delivery trucks’ in the parking lot of the Elba Food Giant with those employees working to replace their products as well. Like many other stores, the Food Giant has been forced to place a limit on the number of items shoppers can purchase each time of these in-demand products. For example, a sign on the paper towels/toilet paper isle reads, “Due to limited supplies there is a limit of 2 per customer for the following items: paper towels, bathroom tissue, and household cleaning supplies.” Hughes said he could not say for sure that there would be plenty of these items on the shelves if there had not been any panic buying during this crisis, but he did say the employees of the Elba Food Giant are committed to keeping the products in stock as best as possible throughout this crisis. He said as the products come in on the trucks, the employees will work diligently to restock the shelves for the customers.
featured
Elba Food Giant employees working hard to keep up with demand
Linda Hodge
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Coffee County providing public WiFi access at several locations
- Citizens found ‘social distancing’ at the Coffee County Lake last week...
- Elba superintendent discusses system’s plans for moving forward with school year
- Mayor Mickey Murdock confirms first COVID-19 case of an Elba resident
- Estate Notice - James E. Flowers, deceased
- Brainstorms for 4/9/2020
- Elba Food Giant employees working hard to keep up with demand
- Elba Council and W&E Board meetings to be held via teleconference Monday, April, 13
Most Popular
Articles
- Citizens found ‘social distancing’ at the Coffee County Lake last week...
- 'Signs' of the time around Elba this week
- Estate Notice - James E. Flowers, deceased
- Coffee County providing public WiFi access at several locations
- House fire destroys home in Curtis community
- Wesley Wilson Clark
- Notice of filing petition for summary distribution - Estate of Emma Rebecca Holley
- Elba Tiger golf team saves the best for last
- Marsha Wood
- John Hudson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.