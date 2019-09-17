Elba City Schools Superintendent Chris Moseley confirmed Tuesday evening, Sept. 17, that head football coach Pate Harrison had been placed on administrative leave and would not be teaching or coaching during this time.
Moseley's said his decision to place Harrison on administrative leave stemmed from an incident with a student-athlete at a junior varsity football game Monday night, Sept. 16th. The student was Harrison’s son.
Moseley said he had been investigating the incident throughout the day on Tuesday and had met with Harrison multiple times. He said the ultimate decision on Tuesday was to place Harrison on administrative leave effective immediately.
Moseley did say the incident is still being looked into by him, and that it is not over. However, he said with Harrison being an employee of the school system, there was only so much information he could share publicly at this time.
In the meantime, Moseley said Elba JV head coach Glen Johnson would be the ‘interim’ head coach for the Elba High School varsity team. He added that Coach Johnson and assistant coach William Moguel would share day-to-day operations for Elba Tiger football, but Johnson would be the man in charge on Friday nights and until the matter is resolved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.