The Elba High School Alumni Association donated the softball equipment pictured above last Friday, May 12, to the Elba Elementary School physical education department to allow EES girls to better learn and play the sport of softball. Accepting the donation for the school were several students, administrators, and the physical education teacher. They are (from left) Genesis Johnson, Sadie Barnes, Superintendent Chris Moseley, EES Principal Kenya Martin, EES P.E. teacher Glen Johnson, Cora Mauldin, Perry-Kate McCord, and Parrish Grantham.