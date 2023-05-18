The Elba High School Alumni Association continues to work to meet the needs of Elba City Schools when those needs are brought to the association’s board.
Recently, the association was approached with a need for the girls’ physical education program at Elba Elementary School. In the spring, students enjoy learning about and playing baseball and softball during their P.E. times.
“Our board was approached about a need for softball equipment for the elementary school girls,” said Linda Hodge, president of the Elba High School Alumni Association. “It was discovered that the boys had much more equipment available to play baseball during P.E. than the girls had equipment for softball. After a little investigating, our board members felt this was a need we could help remedy.”
The alumni association purchased bats, gloves, batting helmets, batting tee’s, and fielding masks to help the elementary school girls to be able to properly and safely play softball as part of the physical education learning.
“After realizing the boys had most of the equipment needed to play baseball, we wanted the girls to have the same opportunity for softball,” Hodge said. “All sports, boys and girls, are important for our students, and the alumni association is happy to help supply equipment to ensure the elementary students are learning the game properly.”
The equipment was delivered last Friday, May 12, to Elba Elementary School. Superintendent Chris Moseley, EES principal Kenya Martin, and EES physical education teacher Glen Johnson accepted the donation from the Elba High School Alumni Association. Each thanked the alumni association for this generous donation to the physical education department.
“This is just one of the many ways we try to assist Elba City Schools each school year,” Hodge said. “Knowing we can play a small part to bettering the education of our students makes it all worthwhile.”
On Wednesday of this week, the alumni association presented two $1,500 monetary scholarships to graduating seniors from the high school. One male student and one female student were the recipients of this year’s scholarship awards.
“We have always been extremely proud of our scholarship program,” Hodge added. “The $3,000 award to this year’s recipients brings our overall total to $24,500 in scholarship monies provided to Elba High School seniors since 2016 to help them continue their education beyond high school.”
The 2023 Alumni Scholarship award recipients were announced during the Honors Day program Wednesday morning for the Class of 2023.
