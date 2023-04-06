Elba High School band student and senior Ava Staver received special recognition during the Tuesday, March 21, Elba Board of Education meeting.
Superintendent Chris Moseley said Staver came to Elba City Schools during her ninth grade year.
“She came here mainly for music and our band program,” Moseley said. “During her time at Elba, Ava has really proven herself in what she had done with her musical talents. We certainly did not want an accomplishment like hers to go unnoticed.”
Over the past four years, Moseley said Staver had made All-State Band and District Band each year. He also said she had made Top Band at Troy University for one Year, along with the participating in programs at Auburn University and making the Florida State University Tri-State Band one year.
Elba band director Shaun Hammonds said he remembers when Staver showed up during her Freshman year. He said Elba was headed to a playoff football game that week, and he put her on the bus to travel with the band that Friday night.
“She showed up, signed up, and I put her on the bus,” Hammonds said. “She even made All-State her middle school years at her former school, Zion Chapel, but she had heard a lot of good things about our band here at Elba and she wanted to be a part of it.”
Hammonds said Staver had been a top band student every year since coming to Elba.
“We are really proud of Ava, and she is going to be missed in our band program,” he said. “She has had a solo every year. She even had a solo at FSU Tri-State. She is just an unbelievable musician.”
Moseley said as superintendent he is proud of Staver’s accomplishments, and he was glad the board of education had the opportunity to recognize her at their meeting.
Hammonds added, “I look forward to seeing what the Lord has in store for her.”
