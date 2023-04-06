Elba senior Ava Staver, standing in the back with band director Shaun Hammonds, was recognized March 21st during the Elba BOE meeting for her many band-related accomplishments. Hammonds said Staver is a great musician. Also pictured (seated from left) is Elba City Schools superintendent Chris Moseley, and board members Greg Sowell, Johnny Senn, Miranda Russell, and DeAnn Grantham.