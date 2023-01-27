During the Elba Board of Education meeting held Tuesday night, Jan. 17, board members heard presentations from both the high school and elementary school on student testing and plans to improve each school’s state report card score.
When scores were released in November, both the elementary and high school scores for Elba were “not where we want them to be” according to school leadership, and superintendent Chris Moseley said the administrators and teachers at the schools immediately went to work to try and identify problem areas and ways to overcome them.
As the board meeting opened last Tuesday night, the room was filled with teachers, counselors, administrators from both the elementary school and high school. These educators are all part of what the schools refer to as the ACAP Team.
ACAP, which stands for the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program, is an online assessment designed to provide students, parents, teachers, administrators, and Alabama residents with information regarding student progress towards mastery of the Alabama Course of Study Standards. The 2021-2022 school year was the first time the ACAP test had been used to score student assessment in the state.
In Alabama, students in third through eighth grade take the ACAP in reading and math.
“Both principals and teams can say, I have not come to an [ACAP team] meeting and told you what to do or what you need to bring,” Moseley said as he addressed the team members present for last week’s board meeting. “All I have said is we need to get some teams together and come talk to the board. They need to hear it from the ones who do it every day versus hearing it from one guy.”
The superintendent further said to the teachers, “I am proud of the things you are doing, and I know the challenges you all face every day.”
Moseley said there were so many factors that went into the first ACAP test results – COVID, when the first report cards go out, a new test. He said all these things happened within the timeframe being discussed.
First to present to the board was Elba High School principal Wynn Grimes. He said the Elba High School ACAP Team is comprised of the junior high teachers, the high school interventionist, and special education representative.
“We think we can accomplish a great deal [with this team],” Grimes said.
Currently, the high school has a 68 [D] on its state report card from last year’s ACAP test. Grimes said that is definitely not where the school wants to be, but efforts are being made daily to overcome that score. The test was taken last March, and the scores were released in November.
“We would like to see students demonstrate growth in areas of mathematics and reading skills, see our attendance rate increase, along with seeing improvements with student experience, positive motivation, and morale,” Grimes said. “I told the group that last year, as principal, I did a poor job of getting our students motivated for the test. That is something we are really focusing on now.”
He said there is a push at the school for students to be there for their tests and do their best when taking the tests. In return, he said the school is looking at different incentives to provide the students for their achievements.
Grimes said COVID-19 certainly and virtual learning that it forced certainly affected the students within the Elba City School System. He said virtual learning was not nearly as effective in educating the students as an in-person learning environment.
“COVID hurt school systems in different ways, and we are still seeing some effects of it here,” Grimes said. “But, we are working through it and things are getting better.”
Another thing Grimes said the high school ACAP team identified as a factor that negatively affected the junior high students in taking the ACAP test was the block schedule the 7th and 8th grade classes were still prior to the test. He said a state assessment team came in for some monitoring and said Elba probably had the only middle school still on the block schedule due to the ACAP test and recommended a change there.
“I said, ‘dummy me…that makes sense’,” Grimes said. “So we made that change, and now students are on a period schedule instead of block schedule. That allows them to have math and reading year-round instead of just half the school year.”
He said the students still received a full year’s instruction of the subjects on the block schedule, but the instruction was being delivered in half a year rather than year-long due to longer class times. On the period schedule, the subject material is stretched out over the entire school year, keeping the studies fresh in the minds of the students.
“We think making the change to the class schedule will help us a lot,” Grimes said.
Another factor to be considered with last year’s test scores is that it was a new test structure, according to Grimes.
“This was the first year for ACAP, which was all on the computer,” he said. “Up until then, we had been used to testing with paper and pencil.”
Also, he said there were new standards in ELA [English, Language, Arts] for the test, and the school had inconsistency in its math instruction last year.
“We hired a math teacher, and she resigned a month and a half into the job,” Grimes said. “Then, we basically had a substitute in that position the rest of the year.”
Looking forward, Grimes said he and the high school ACAP team believe student motivation is really going to make a positive impact on future testing for the school.
“This is something we feel is going to help us a lot, and we are seeing it already with our diagnostic testing,” he said. “We are consistently working towards our goals to achieve student growth, and utilizing the I-Ready program is helping.”
i-Ready® is a web-based adaptive diagnostic assessment and instruction program that assesses students’ skills, prescribing differentiated common core instruction so learners of all abilities can achieve success.
“Utilizing i-Ready provides individualized pathways for our students based on their scores,” Grimes said. “We are seeing the positive results from it already.”
Students were assessed with the i-Ready test in August when the new school year began, and they were assessed again this month [January]. Grimes said the students tested at the high school demonstrated a 59 percent growth in math from August to January, and they demonstrated a 61 percent growth in ELA skills from August to January with the i-Ready diagnostic assessment.
“You can see, we’ve had a pretty big jump,” Grimes said. “You can see it is working. Those are pretty big jumps, which makes us hopeful that when ACAP gets here in March that it too will show our growth.”
Another thing implemented by the school system that Grimes said is really helping students is the intervention program. He said effectively using intervention gives students individual help that provides them the extra instruction they need to succeed. Also, he said executing cross-curricular activities helps students as well, and he said all the teachers at the high school are onboard to see that happen.
“This is my 28th year in education,” Grimes said. “These teachers today go through a lot more than what I went through when I was a classroom teacher. It is a different challenge. We’re striving, and they are doing everything they can to improve on the junior high hall. Our senior high hall is working on improving our ACT scores for those students as well.”
**Editor’s Note: This is the first part of a three-part series focusing on the presentations made at the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Elba City Schools Board of Education meeting. Next week’s story will focus on the elementary school presentation.
